Fire Destroys Peters Real Estate Office

SANDUSKY-Peters Real Estate was destroyed by fire on Friday, March 20, 2020. The fire was discovered shortly before 9:00 a.m.

The Sandusky Community Fire Department responded and were on the scene of the West Sanilac business within minutes.

Automatic mutual aid from both Moore Township and Carsonville Fire Departments, along with Sandusky City Police, Sanilac Sheriff Department and Sanilac EMS assisted and logged no injuries in the three-alarm fire.

The reported origin of the fire was a stove pipe chimney.

Peters Real Estate owner, Scott Franzel is in the process of securing a new business location and plans to re-open as soon as possible. Real estate customers may continue to contact the business by phone, email and website.