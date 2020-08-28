Flying Club Breakfast Sunday 7/30/20

The Sandusky City Airport Flying Club has been meeting at the airport and following social distance procedures. At a recent meeting, and after much discussion, the Flying club has decided to host its annual Fly-in Drive-In Breakfast.

This will be the same menu along with eggs cooked to order. They will be applying social distancing rules and will differ from previous events. There will be tables set up around the airport to enjoy your meal and the way it will be served will be different. There will be a line with social distancing rules to use when receiving your food and will be explained at the entrance.

The event is on planned for Sunday, August 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.