Local Schools Step Up to the Plate as Schools Close due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office issued the following – “Gov. Whitmer is committed to ensuring that Michigan students have access to the food they need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the governor’s executive order, K-12 school food services are considered critical infrastructure and should continue. The governor deeply appreciates the vital work that our frontline school employees are doing every day to ensure that our kids have the food they need while the order is in effect.”

Superintendent Sarah Barrett of Marlette Community Schools said, “Marlette Schools continues to follow the governor’s mandate and will remain closed through April 13.

In the meantime, we will continue to provide meals to students via our transportation department and Chartwell’s Food Service. On Monday. over 3,200 meals were provided. The district hosted a pop-up food pantry and will hold a second one on March 31, at the elementary school, open to all children 18 or younger.”

The Sandusky Community School’s will be sending out five buses with bus drivers and volunters to deliver lunches to the students who’s parents signed them up for delivery while at home due to the Coronavirus. The volunteers will be delivering to their doors.

Deliveries were on Monday, and will be on Wednesday and Friday this week. Parents can also pick up at the north door of the high school cafeteria between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., on those days.

The weeks of March 30-April 4, and April 5-April 11, they will be providing four days worth of breakfast and lunch for each child in the home, with delivery days being Monday and Friday.

Deckerville Schools are delivering meals by bus two times a week, while they are able to get food deliveries. Gordon Food Services and other vendors are doing their best to keep Deckerville and all schools stocked, as well as Prairie Farms. Food is delivered by bus on Mondays and Thursdays to students that are on a bus route. Town kids that are not a bus stop can pick the food up at the school between 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., on Mondays and Thursdays from the bus parked out front.There are six bus routes, along with the bus parked at the school. There are approximately 500 bags per delivery with enough meals in the container for 3-4 meals per student.