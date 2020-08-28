Hamed Elected President; Michigan Academy of Family Physicians

Okemos, MI — Mark Hamed, MD, MBA, MPH, FAAFP, a board-certified family physician, was elected president of Michigan Academy of Family Physicians during the organization’s annual membership meeting held virtually on August 8. His one-year term began following an installation ceremony led via live-stream by American Academy ofFamily Physicians President-elect Ada Stewart, MD, FAAFP.

Michigan Academy of Family Physicians is the state’s largest medical specialty association, representing more than 4,200 family physicians, family medicine resident physicians, and medical students across the state.

Dr. Hamed is medical director at eight rural health departments in northeast Michigan—Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Tuscola, and District Health Department #2 (Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, and Oscoda counties). He also serves as medical director of the Departments of Emergency and Hospital Medicine at McKenzie Health System in Sandusky, a rural community located in Michigan’s Thumb. Under his leadership, McKenzie Health System developed Michigan’s first “oxy-free” emergency department and was the first critical access hospital in the state to achieve Level IV Trauma and Level III Geriatric Emergency Department accreditation.

An associate clinical instructor at Wayne State University School of Medicine and Central Michigan College of Medicine, Dr. Hamed also maintains senior staff physician privileges and faculty membership with Henry Ford Health System/Wayne State University’s residency programs.

Dr. Hamed earned his medical degree from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine and completed family medicine residency at Henry Ford Health System. He holds a master’s in business administration with a focus in healthcare management from Davenport University and a master’s in public health from the University of West Florida, one of only a handful of programs fully accredited by the Council for Education of Public Health.

Prior to being elected president of MAFP, Dr. Hamed served as president-elect, vice president, and treasurer.

As MAFP president, Dr. Hamed will work with the Board of Directors to help set the agenda for the upcoming year. In addition, he will be one of the leading voices representing Michigan family physicians on local, state, and national issues.

