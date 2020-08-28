New Principal at Marlette Jr./Sr. High School

Marlette Jr./Sr. High School has a new face in the principal’s office for the 2020-21 year and his name is Mr. Chuck Sorentino. Mr. Sorentino comes to Marlette from Kalkaska area schools and brings over 40 years of experience in public, private and charter schools.

That experience will be a great help as schools face an unprecedented year. Mr. Sorentino feels that the partnership between the school and parents is more important than ever.

“This year will be a test of our skills and problem solving. We will be reinventing effective instruction and how it is delivered. The fall school year is a whole new game compared to the spring classes. On line students will have more parent involvement, ” stated Mr. Sorentino. “School will look different and face to face instruction will not look the same. Kids need human contact with people other than just their parents and we are looking forward to being there for the students. We are going to provide a safe and healthy environment with sound instruction.”

Mr. Sorentino is proud to be a teacher and will never stop supporting teachers. After all, students success if fundamentally tied to teachers.

Superintendent Sarah Barratt had this to say,” I am happy to welcome Mr Sorentino to Marlette Community Schools. After being approved at the August 10th Board meeting, he hit the ground running on August 11th. As a veteran principal, he is working quickly with staff to ensure Marlette Jr./Sr. High is ready for the 2020-21 school year.”