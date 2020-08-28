Rebecca Stoliker Named Director of Nursing Services for McKenzie Health System

Sanilac County, Mich. – Sandusky resident and experienced healthcare professional Rebecca Stoliker has been named Director of Nursing Services for McKenzie Health System, where she will lead the organization’s nursing program and staff.

Stoliker started her career at McKenzie Health System 15 years ago as a Student Nurse Tech. After completing her bachelor of science in nursing degree (BSN) at Saginaw Valley State University, she transitioned into a Registered Nurse role at McKenzie. She has also served as Quality/Risk Manager, Nurse Manager and Community Care Coordinator for McKenzie Health System.

“With her wealth of leadership and nursing experience, Becky is a great fit for this position,” said Billi Jo Hennika, Chief Operating Officer at McKenzie. “As we continue to grow our team, we recognize the importance of outstanding nursing care and believe our staff, patients, and community members are fortunate to have Becky leading the way.”

“I am thrilled to continue serving our community in this role and look forward to taking this next step with my McKenzie family, where we meet and exceed the healthcare needs of our community,” Stoliker said. “My goals as a nurse have always been to serve this amazing community!”

Stoliker lives in Sandusky with her husband, Mike, and their sons, Lukas and Jacob