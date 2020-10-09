Bob Stasiuk Musical Memorial Effort Underway

The Sandusky Lions Club with the help of Mr. Stasiuk’s high school choir group (the Out to Lunch Bunch) are looking to raise at least $20,000 to honor his memory by creating an outdoor musical park in Sandusky.

The goal is to create a sophisticated, full sensory experience for music lovers both young and old. The musical instruments will offer a musical experience for everyone through a specially designed ensemble of percussion instruments. All of the instruments will play together and any combination of notes, will sound pleasing.

They will be beautiful sculptural pieces as well as a stimulating educational tool.

Mr. Stasiuk taught mathematics and vocal music for 33 years! He was the organist and choir director for Sandusky First United Methodist Church and was the Sandusky Lions Club official “Lion Tuner”. He touched many lives by playing music and singing thru out the community for many years. Some of his musical events include weddings, funerals, the lighted implement parade, Sanilac County Historical Museum, performing with the June Bugs and Bob, the Out to Lunch Bunch, accompanying shows at the Barn Theatre and entertaining the elderly at retirement homes.

If anyone could get a full grown man to sing “A bear in tennis shoes” it was Mr. Stasiuk!

There are many sponsorship levels available, please see the advertisement below.

Donations to the Mr. Stasiuk memorial can be made to Sandusky Lions Club P.O. Box 21, Sandusky MI 48471. Please put in the memo (Mr. Stasiuk Memorial)

Questions may be directed to Sandusky Lions Club V.P. Norah Harding at 810-710-2081 or email: sandusky lionsclub@gmail.com

The goal is to have the memorial completed by summer of 2021.