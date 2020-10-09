‘Skins Football

The Sandusky Redskins varsity football team is now 3-0, after a win against the Ubly Bearcats, 38-20.

Sandusky scored the only touchdown in the first quarter, on a Martin Tovar 4-yard run. Zach Franzel ran in the 2-point conversion.

Ubly’s Evan Peruski scored first in the second quarter with a 27-yard run, Kyle Sweeney ran in the 2-point conversion. Sandusky’s Zach Franzel had a 9-yard run for a touchdown, but the conversion failed. The ‘Skins got another touchdown on a Delorrin Wedge 61-yard run. Zach Franzel ran in the 2-point conversion, for a 22-8 half-time lead.

Sandusky scored the first touchdown of the third quarter on a Lucas Feehah 39-yard run, Martin Tovar added 2. Ubly scored on a 54-yard Evan Peruski run, but the 2-point conversion failed.

Sandusky scored its last touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, behind Delorrin Wedge’s 43-yard run. Martin Tovar ran in the 2-point conversion.

Ubly’s Carson Heleski got the final touchdown of the night with a 5-yard run (2-pt. conversion failed).

For the ‘Skins, Delorrin Wedge 15-181-2, Zach Franzel 17-101-1, Martin Tovar 8-80-1; and Lucas Feehan 2-42-1. The boys were 45-419 rushing, Ubly 37-226. Ubly was 1-2-21 passing.

Defensively, Zach Franzel and Brenden Duff 8 tackles and Jacob Sanderson, 7, and Brady Franzel, 6.