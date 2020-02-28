Parting Shot 2/26/2019 Edition

Local News

February 28, 2020

Stay with your group: Which sex of deer forms into groups? Do you know the correct answer? Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website or enter in person or via facebook starting at 12:00 noon on Wednesday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for Jackie Salowitz – Tribune Recorder Leader your chance to win. Each person with a correct response will be entered into a random drawing for a pair of Firebird Theater movie tickets. Four
pair of tickets will be awarded each week. The last question: not a rabid squirrel: What does it mean to squirrel something away? Answer: To put something away for later. The Parting Shot winners are: Debbie Allen, Braden Andrews, Aubrey Draper, Carol Dore. Winners may pick up their movie tickets at the Tribune Recorder Leader, 43 S. Elk St., Sandusky.

Last modified: February 28, 2020

