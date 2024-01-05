Legal Notices 5-1-2024

(1) 5th Grade and 6th

Grade Science Teacher

Interested candidates are to send

a letter of application, resume,

transcripts, and credentials to:

Aaron Sutherland, Principal

Deckerville Elementary School

2633 Black River St.

Deckerville, MI 48427

The deadline for applications

is until filled

REQUIRED: Elementary K-5

endorsement for all subjects

(K-8 all subjects in a selfcontained

classroom) ZG

PREFERRED: Integrated

Science DI (5th & 6th grade)

or Science DX (K-8)

Start date will be pending School

Board approval.

Any questions, please contact

Deckerville Elementary office at

810-376-9785.



Open Position:

JH/HS Special Education

Teacher

Interested candidates

are to send a letter of

application, resume,

transcripts, and

credentials to:

The deadline for

applications is until filled.

Josh Stern,

JH/HS Principal

Deckerville Community

Schools

2633 Black River Street

Deckerville, MI 48427

Phone: 810-376-3875

Fax: 810-376-3115

jstern@deckerville.k12.

mi.us



Deckerville Community Schools

Board of Education – Regular Meeting Minutes

March 18, 2024

The Deckerville Community Schools Board of Education met in regular session on

March 18, 2024 in the high school library.

The meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Vice-President Richard Hamill.

Members present: Danielle Walsh, Randee Kirkpatrick, Curt Vogel, Richard Hamill

Members absent: Kendra Messing, Brandon Stolicker, Jason McConnachie

Administrators present: Matthew Connelly, Josh Stern, Aaron Sutherland

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to adopt the agenda for the March 18,

2024 Regular Meeting. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to approve the regular meeting minutes

of February 26, 2024. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to approve the Special Board meeting

minutes of March 5, 2024. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Danielle Walsh to approve the General Fund bills in the amount

of $140,835.34. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to approve the Athletic Fund bills in the

amount of $2,413.16. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to approve the Food Service Fund bills in

the amount of $14,890.64. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Danielle Walsh to approve the Student/School Activity Fund bills

in the amount of $3,222.03. Carried.

The Board reviewed the prompt pay bills for February 2024.

The Board heard administrative reports from Aaron Sutherland, Elementary Principal, and Joshua

Stern, High School Principal.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to approve the revised budget for the 2023-

24 fiscal year as presented by Marsha Taylor, Business Manager. Revenues totaled $9,377,660

and expenditures totaled $9,225,551 with $152,109 being added to the fund balance, resulting in

an estimated General Fund balance of $2,312,651 as of June 30, 2024. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Curt Vogel to approve the 2024-25 Deckerville Community

School’s calendar for 2024-25. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Randee Kirkpatrick to accept, with regret, the resignation of

Dale Stolicker as the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Curt Vogel to hire Sharon Avery for the 2.75 hour Cook’s

Helper position. Carried.

Motion by Curt Vogel, support by Danielle Walsh to go into closed session at 7:37 p.m. to discuss

personnel issues. Roll call – Danielle Walsh – Yes; Richard Hamill – Yes; Curt Vogel – Yes;

Randee Kirkpatrick – Yes; Brandon Stolicker – Absent; Jason McConnachie – Absent; Kendra

Messing – Absent. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Curt Vogel to return to open session at 8:25 p.m. Roll

call – Danielle Walsh – Yes; Richard Hamill – Yes; Curt Vogel – Yes; Randee Kirkpatrick – Yes;

Brandon Stolicker – Absent; Jason McConnachie – Absent; Kendra Messing – Absent. Carried.

Motion by Danielle Walsh, support by Curt Vogel to adjourn at 8:33 p.m. Carried.

Respectfully submitted,

Randee Kirkpatrick, Secretary

Board of Education

I hereby certify that this is a true copy of the adopted minutes of the regular board meeting held

on the18th day of March 2024 and that said adopted minutes have been available for public

inspection at the address designated at the posted notice of said meeting from and after the 26th

day of March 2024.

Respectfully submitted,

Randee Kirkpatrick, Secretary

Board of Education

NEW Publication Notice

Attorney File #: MI 24 5570

Notice ID: 1529000

First Publication Date: 5/1/2024

Number of Insertions: 4

Last Publication Date: 5/22/2024

County: Sanilac

Begin Notice

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT. Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA 236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in SANILAC County, starting promptly at 10:00 AM, on June 6, 2024. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE INFORMATION: Default has been made in the conditions of a certain mortgage made by Garret Brenton, a single man, whose address is 7025 Huron Avenue, Lexington, Michigan 48450, as original Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, acting solely as a nominee for Amerifirst Financial Corporation, being a mortgage dated April 8, 2021, and recorded on April 13, 2021 in Liber 1480 Page 183, Sanilac County Records, State of Michigan and then assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as assignee as documented by an assignment dated January 30, 2024 and recorded on February 12, 2024 in Liber 1579 Page 301, Sanilac County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due at the date hereof the sum of ONE HUNDRED SIXTY-ONE THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED FORTY-NINE AND 79/100 ($161,549.79). Said premises are situated in the Village of Lexington, County of Sanilac, State of Michigan, and are described as: Commencing at the South 1/4 corner of Section 25, Town 10 North, Range 16 East, Village of Lexington, Sanilac County, Michigan; thence North 89 degrees 19 minutes 20 seconds East 396.00 feet along the South Section line to the Point of Beginning; running thence North 0 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds East 264.0 feet; thence North 89 degrees 19 minutes 20 seconds East 66.0 feet; thence South 0 degrees 8 minutes 35 seconds West 264.0 feet; thence South 89 degrees 19 minutes 20 seconds West 66.0 feet along the South Section line to the point of beginning. Street Address: 7025 Huron Avenue, Lexington, Michigan 48450 The redemption period shall be 6 months from the date of such sale, unless the property is determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA § 600.3241a in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of the sale. If the property is sold at a foreclosure sale under Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, pursuant to MCLA § 600.3278, the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder for damaging the property during the redemption period. THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: IF YOU ARE A MILITARY SERVICE MEMBER ON ACTIVE DUTY, IF YOUR PERIOD OF ACTIVE DUTY HAS CONCLUDED LESS THAN 90 DAYS AGO, OR IF YOU HAVE BEEN ORDERED TO ACTIVE DUTY, PLEASE CONTACT THE ATTORNEY FOR THE PARTY FORECLOSING THE MORTGAGE AT THE TELEPHONE NUMBER STATED IN THIS NOTICE. Dated: May 1, 2024 For more information, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing: Kenneth J. Johnson, Johnson, Blumberg, & Associates, LLC, 5955 West Main Street, Suite 18, Kalamazoo, MI 49009. Telephone: (312) 541-9710. File No.: MI 24 5570

(05-01)(05-22)

End Notice

Legal Notice

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF SANILAC

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Deceden’t Estate

FILE NO.

24-34189-DE

Court Address: 60 W. Sanilac Ave., Rm#213, Sandusky, MI 48471- Phone: 810-648-3221

Estate of Steven John Evans, Deceased.

Date of Birth:

December 8, 1954

TO ALL CREDITORS:*

NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

The decedent, Steven John Evans , died

November 14, 2023.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to kathleen marie Evans, personal representative, or to both the probate court at Room 213, 60 W. Sanilac, 2nd Floor, Sandusky, MI 48471, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

May 1, 2024

Mark C. Haddad

Bar No. P33057

37060 Garfield, C-3,

Clinton Twp., MI 48036

586-263-5990

Kathleen Marie Evans

Personal Representative

6906 Duquette Road

Melvin, MI 48454

810-434-8081

Legal Notice

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT COUNTY OF SANILAC

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Deceden’t Estate

FILE NO.

24-34192-DE

Court Address: 60 W. Sanilac Ave., Rm#213, Sandusky, MI 48471- Phone: 810-648-3221

Estate of Daniel J. Kosal, Deceased.

Date of Birth:

TO ALL CREDITORS:*

NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

The decedent, Daniel J. Kosal, died

March 18, 2024.

Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Edward Kosal, personal representative, or to both the probate court at Room 213, 60 W. Sanilac, 2nd Floor, Sandusky, MI 48471, and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

May 1, 2024

Jon A. Corbin

Bar No. P42007

115 West St. Clair,

P.O. Box 205

Romeo, MI 48065-0205

586-752-3579

Edward Kosal

Personal Representative

35727 Diane Lane

Richmond, MI 48062

810-941-8257

All citizens are advised that Sanilac County Board of

Commissioners has prepared an application for State

of Michigan financial assistance for fiscal year 2025

as required under Act 51 of the Public Acts of 1951,

as amended, and for federal assistance as required

under the federal transit laws, as amended.

Sanilac County Board of Commissioners is requesting

a total of $2,140,037.00 through the following funding

program(s):

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION TOTAL AMOUNT

Parking Garages $725,000.00

2 Full Size Vans $201,164.00

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sanilac County Board of Commissioners

PROPOSED STATE AND FEDERAL

APPLICATION FOR OPERATING AND/

OR CAPITAL ASSISTANCE

Sanilac County Board of Commissioners ensures

that the level and quality of transportation service

is provided without regard to race, color, or national

origin in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights

Act of 1964. For more information regarding our Title

VI obligations or to file a complaint, please contact us

at the address given below.

The proposed application is on file at Sanilac

Transportation Corporation, 110 Campbell Road,

Sandusky, MI 48471 and may be reviewed during a

30-day period May 1, 2024 to May 31, 2024, between

the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Written comments

regarding the application and/or written requests for

a public hearing to review the application must be

received by May 20, 2024. If a hearing is requested,

notice of the scheduled date, time, and location will

be provided at least 10 days in advance.

Submittals should be sent to: Sanilac Transportation

Corporation, 110 Campbell Road, Sandusky, MI 48471

or via email to: rhall@sanilactransportation.com.

Bus & Bus Facilities

5339

State Formula $839,088.00

Local Bus Operating

Federal Operating 5311 $374,785.00



