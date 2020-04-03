Parting Shot 3/04/2020 Edition

THE DOVE ABOVE

Can you name a common woodworking technique used in cabinet drawer construction? Do you know the correct answer? Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website or enter in person or via facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday till 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Each person with a correct response will be entered into a random drawing for a pair of Firebird Theater movie tickets. Four pair of tickets will be awarded each week. The last question: Stay with your group: Which sex of deer forms into groups? Answer: BOTH. Most females stay in groups year round, but early in the pre-rut some males will form into bachelor groups. This technique increases survival rates and reduces serious infighting amongst the group, as the deer spar and establish a dominance hierarchy. The Parting Shot winners are: Lori Perry, Colleen Kelly, Mark Roberts, Irene Cole. Winners may pick up their movie tickets at the Tribune Recorder Leader, 43 S. Elk St., Sandusky.