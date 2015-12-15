Community Revival in Deckerville June 23-25

A Community Revival wil be held June 23-25, at Wilson Park, in Deckerville.

The free family event is sponsored by Kingdom Fire Ministries, Awaken Deckerville, Under His Thumb Ministries, Fish Farm, Encounter Ministries and Deluur Dairy.

It will include games and activities, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., including food trucks, foam party, bounce house, dunk tank, games and prizes, 3 vs 3 basketball, baptisms, and live worship.

Worship and teaching every night, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., including Father Adam Mahr, Erin Gutowski and Justin Fahrenbruch.

