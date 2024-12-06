Parting Shot 6-12-24

GOOD MORNING RALPH – MORNING SAM: Name the two cartoon characters responsible for this fictional workplace greeting ?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: You’re still here? It’s over: What protagonist famously mused “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it” in a 1986 film directed by John Hughes? ANSWER: Ferris Bueller played by Matthew Broderick. Shirley Houthoofd was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

