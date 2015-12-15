Snover Days July 11-13

The Snover Ehancers are inviting the public to Snover Days 2024, Thursday – Saturday, July 11-13.

Thursday starts with a Snover Stroll Garden Tour at 6:00 p.m. (Tickets available at the park from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Friday – Food Trucks arrive at 5:00 p.m., with a 6:00 p.m. cruise line-up at the park. The cruise starts at 7:00 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. at 50/50 raffle will be held and at 8:00 p.m., People’s Choice Award

Saturday – 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Pancake Breakfast; 9:00 a.m. Color Run sign in, 9:30 a.m. Color Run; 11:00 a.m. Craft Show; 11:00 a.m. Parade line-up with a 12:00 p.m. parade; 12:45 Prince & Princess Crowning; 1:00 p.m. Bounce Houses, Foam Party, Face Painting, Balloon Animals, Ice Cream; Chicken Dinner & Corn Hole registration. 2:00 p.m. Corn Hole Tourney, raffle drawings; 3:00 p.m. Food Trucks; 4:00 p.m. Kids’ Movie at the church; 8:00 p.m. live music.

