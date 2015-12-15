Kubacki; Deckerville Parade Marshal

By Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

Kevin Kubacki

This year’s Deckerville Homecoming Parade will feature Kevin Kubacki as its parade marshal, this Saturday, at noon, as part of Deckerville’s Homecoming.

Kubacki, 70 years old, was a mainstay in the Village of Deckerville for many years.

Most people remember Kevin from the flower shop he owned in Deckerville, Flowers by Kevin, which he owned for 42 1/2 years. He had attended MSU studying horticulture, and had the opportunity to purchase Bob and Elaine Phillip’s flower shop, and jumped at the opportunity. If you wanted a beautiful flower arrangement or a gift for someone special, you knew that you could go to Kevin’s and find it. When Kevin turned 65, he sold the business to Carrie Arndt, who now owns Bloomin’ Crazy.

Kevin, who lived above the flower shop for over 40 years, now has an Ubly address (Kevin grew up in the Ubly area and graduated high school from Ubly).

Kevin was not only a business owner in Deckerville, he was very involved in many community activities. He was a member of the Community Center Board for many years, and was the treasurer for the organization. Kevin was a member of the Homecoming Committee, was president for one year and treasurer for 2-3 years. As a member of the Men’s Club, he and other members and also members of the American Legion, made picnic tables for Homecoming, and also rented them out. Kevin was a member of the Lions, and president of the Deckerville Business Association. Kevin could be seen throughout the village, taking care of the flowers, and did much of the work on the flowers at Wilson Park. He was also on the Village Council for 8-10 years. Kevin was an avid bowler, he was on the Tuesday Night Men’s League for over 40 years.

Community minded, Kevin has been singing with the Deckerville Choir for many years. He has also sang in the St. John’s Church Choir in Ubly for 50 years. He has also done the decorating at the church for over 40 years. Kevin was involved in other numerous community activities as well.

His retirement includes helping to make mats for the homeless, using plastic bags, which are approximately 3 x 5 when completed. He also works with the Dresses for Haiti church members, matching up materials to make the dresses. Kevin is also a member of the church’s Parish Council.

Although Kevin now lives in Ubly, he still comes back to Deckerville to visit with the many families that he has known for many generations.

Kevin said that he is honored to have been chosen as this year’s parade marshal. Congratulations Kevin!