Julius Cross is Ready for Takeoff

By William R. Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Propeller Bike made by Julius Cross

Julius Cross of Elmer just likes to build unique and interesting things. His garage is filled with one off creations that he has dreamed up and constructed. The most recent creation that has rolled out of the Cross shop is a propeller driven three-wheeled bicycle. Cross adapted a two-stroke 8.5 horsepower engine and prop set-up from an old air boat and placed it into the bike. Cross says the initial test run of the machine, that sounds more like an airplane than anything else, nearly ended in tragedy when the throttle stuck open. After a brief and frightening hi speed ride, he was able to stop the bike before it took flight, by grounding out the ignition to the bike frame. A few modifications later and the second trial went all according to plans.

Julius Cross sporting a wooden propeller beanie.

“I just like building unique things”



Cross has created a number of other interesting rides including a battery powered trike bike and various adaptations of gasoline powered bikes. One is a hybrid bike using the structure of an old farm planter.

Keep the unique builds coming Julius we respect your spirit and creativity.

The Electric Trike made by Julius Cross