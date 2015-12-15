Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

Kris Kosal Wins Senior Roast at National Junior Angus Show

6 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Michigan juniors won first place in the senior roast division in the All-American Certified Angus Beef® (CAB) Cook-Off at the 2024 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), July 2 in Madison, Wisconsin Pictured from left are Kris Kosal, Deckerville; Blake Pillars, Martin; Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan; and Tori DeMeyer, Buchanan. They prepared “Thing’s Helping Hand Dinner Roll-Up” and also won top honors in the recipe and showmanship category. The American Angus Auxiliary sponsored the event.

More Stories

Candidate Questionnaires for 2024 Primary Elections & Ballot/Candidate Listings

6 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Julius Cross is Ready for Takeoff

6 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Kubacki; Deckerville Parade Marshal

6 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *