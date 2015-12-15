Kris Kosal Wins Senior Roast at National Junior Angus Show

Michigan juniors won first place in the senior roast division in the All-American Certified Angus Beef® (CAB) Cook-Off at the 2024 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), July 2 in Madison, Wisconsin Pictured from left are Kris Kosal, Deckerville; Blake Pillars, Martin; Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan; and Tori DeMeyer, Buchanan. They prepared “Thing’s Helping Hand Dinner Roll-Up” and also won top honors in the recipe and showmanship category. The American Angus Auxiliary sponsored the event.

