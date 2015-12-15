Candidate Questionnaires for 2024 Primary Elections & Ballot/Candidate Listings

County of Sanilac

Jon Block County Commissioner, District 1 Republican

Roger C. Ballard County Commissioner, District 2 Republican

Gary Heberling County Commissioner, District 3 Republican

Bill Sarkella County Commissioner, District 4 Republican

Christine J. Lee County Commissioner, District 5 Republican

Evans Ehardt County Commissioner, District 6 Republican

Geoff Angus County Commissioner, District 6 Democratic

John L. Moody County Commissioner, District 7 Republican

Paul D. Rich Sheriff Republican

Robert D. Heyboer Prosecuting Attorney Republican

Mark E. Davidson Prosecuting Attorney Republican

Leslie A. Hilgendorf Clerk Republican

Trudy M. Bowers Treasurer Republican

Michele VanNorman Register of Deeds Republican

Doug Sweet Drain Commissioner Republican

Don Rickett Road Commissioner Republican

John A. Milletics Surveyor Republican

Benjamin D. Tank Surveyor Republican

Argyle Township

Jeromie Foote Supervisor Republican

Edward Pfaff Clerk Republican

Tillie Peruski Treasurer Republican

Johann Schulz Trustee Republican

Vicki Badgley Precinct Delegate Republican

Darlene Doerr Precinct Delegate Republican

Austin Township

Lee Farrelly Supervisor Republican

Carrie Franzel Clerk Republican

Tammy Morell Treasurer Republican

David McArthur Trustee Republican

Bridgehampton Township

Leo Sonck Supervisor Republican

Katherine Kelly Trustee Republican

David Eggert Trustee Republican

Lee Eggert Precinct Delegate Republican

David Eggert Precinct Delegate Republican

Buel Township

Blake Gordon Supervisor Republican

Andrea Holbrook Clerk Republican

Jeff Gordon Trustee Republican

Adam L. Helfrich Precinct Delegate Republican

Custer Township

Nancy G. Rich Clerk Republican

Rachelle M. Wadsworth Treasurer Republican

Jeffrey A. Rich Treasurer Republican

Robert David Miller Trustee Republican

Delaware Township

Richard Barker Supervisor Republican

Michael Erdman Clerk Republican

Tammy Barker Treasurer Republican

Keith Pierson Trustee Republican

Kevin Schweitzer Trustee Republican

Elk Township

Walter Parke Supervisor Republican

Wanda Grifka Clerk Republican

Lee Cork Treasurer Republican

Darlene McClelland Trustee Republican

Alexandria Burgess Trustee Republican

William Black Precinct Delegate Republican

Elmer Township

Leonard Brown Supervisor Republican

Heather Baumeister Clerk Republican

Heidi M. Strickler Treasurer Republican

Gary D. Radloff Trustee Republican

Carrie Kraft MacDougall Precinct Delegate Republican

Evergreen Township

Lorn McIntosh Supervisor Republican

Randy Severance Clerk Republican

Wayne M. Whittaker Treasurer Republican

Stephanie Morden Treasurer Republican

James R. Brown Trustee Republican

Charles Hendrick Trustee Republican

Flynn Township

Grant Burgess Supervisor Republican

Robert George Vinande Clerk Republican

Brent Banks Treasurer Republican

Robert Leo Alexander Trustee Republican

Jeffrey Keesler Trustee Republican

Forester Township

Gary Daley Supervisor Republican

Marjorie J. Hoenicke Clerk Democratic

Darcy Johnson Treasurer Republican

Stan Grabitz Treasurer Republican

Carmella Saldana Trustee Republican

Allen Daum Trustee Republican

Dale Linda Eugster Precinct Delegate Republican

Jeanne Harper Precinct Delegate Republican

Fremont Township

Mark Kenward Supervisor Republican

Sonya Francis Clerk Republican

Kevin O. Bradley Trustee Republican

Karen Kovach Trustee Republican

Greenleaf Township

Kaylene Stine Clerk Republican

Randall L. Schuette Trustee Republican

Ken Brown Trustee Republican

John R. Gillig Supervisor Republican

Mickey Strickler Clerk Republican

Suzanne Reehl Treasurer Republican

Leslie J. Phillips Trustee Republican

John Darling Trustee Republican

Lexington Township

Chad R. Partaka Supervisor Republican

Katherine Paradoski Clerk Republican

Davianna McAllister Treasurer Republican

Kristie Jahn Trustee Republican

Charles R. Milletics II Trustee Republican

Maple Valley Township

Rick C. Mitchell Supervisor Republican

Janice Bartle Clerk Republican

Rachel L. McLeod Treasurer Republican

Philip J. Bartle Trustee Republican

Thomas J. Zyrowski Trustee Republican

Suzanne Shafer Precinct Delegate Republican

Marion Township

Kurt L. Shubel Supervisor Republican

Janet Confer Clerk Republican

Audrey A. Stolicker Treasurer Republican

Thomas VanSickle Trustee Republican

Teresa M. Stringer Trustee Republican

Kimberly Thompson Precinct Delegate Republican

Judith Mabel Darlington Precinct Delegate Republican

Marlette Township

Dale Wood Supervisor Republican

Cheryl Gould Clerk Republican

Cole Wood Treasurer Republican

Glen Phillips Trustee Republican

Don Sager Trustee Republican

Carleen R. Foster Precinct Delegate Republican

Carol Volz Precinct Delegate Republican

Minden Township

Terrence J. O’Connor Supervisor Republican

Annette Stolicker Treasurer Republican

Charles Stringer Trustee Republican

Kevin Robert Klee Trustee Republican

Brian D. Williams Precinct Delegate Republican

Michelle M. Pollum Precinct Delegate Republican

Moore Township

Sid Thompson Supervisor Republican

Naysa Heilig Clerk Republican

Lesli Billot Treasurer Republican

Keith P. Rudy Trustee Republican

Curtis Haskin Trustee Republican

Mary B. Ostrand Precinct Delegate Republican

Debby Morden Precinct Delegate Republican

Sanilac Township

Joseph F. Donnelly Supervisor Democractic

Dan Kelly Supervisor Republican

Suzanne Shagena Clerk Republican

Dru Moran Treasurer Republican

Tammy Massman Trustee Republican

Jeffery Lyall Trustee Republican

Kimberly Cory Precinct Delegate Republican

Diane Zentgrebe Precinct Delegate Republican

Janet Kargl Precinct Delegate Republican

Speaker Township

Carolyn J. Fairman Supervisor Republican

Michelle L. Brown Clerk Democratic

Washington Township

James J. Surbrook Supervisor Republican

Nick Lien Clerk Republican

Susan Heberling Treasurer Republican

Diana Lenk Trustee Republican

John J. Hurley Trustee Republican

Patty Alexander Precinct Delegate Republican

Wendy I. Mazzie Precinct Delegate Republican

Watertown Township

Scott Kenny Supervisor Republican

Tammy Ross Clerk Republican

Diane Ferguson Clerk Republican

Sheila Coats Treasurer Republican

Susan L. Cole Trustee Republican

Rebecca A. Cambridge Trustee Republican

Wheatland Township

Douglas Neumayer Supervisor Republican

Scott Cameron Clerk Democratic

Susan E. Nichol Treasurer Republican

Grant M. Davidson Trustee Republican

Worth Township

Walt F. Badgerow Supervisor Republican

Jennifer Marshall Clerk Republican

Gregory C. Biscorner Treasurer Republican

Jennifer A. Woodruff Treasurer Republican

Sally Jo Bucholtz Trustee Republican

Gary G. Huvaere Trustee Republican

Doug Varty Trustee Republican

Todd W. Brown Trustee Republican

Darlene Brown Trustee Republican

David Palevich Trustee Republican

SANILAC COUNTY

RENEWAL SENIOR CITIZENS SERVICE MILLAGE

This is a renewal of the expired County Senior Citizens 0.2500 millage that will provide funds for expanding and continuing services to older citizens in Sanilac County.

Shall the expired previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Sanilac County, which was last approved for four years by the electors in 2020, be renewed at the originally voted 0.2500 mill ($0.25 per $1,000.00 of taxable value), and levied for four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, to provide funds for use by the Sanilac County Council on Aging to maintain and expand services to older citizens in Sanilac County? If approved, it is estimated that the 0.2500 mill would raise $465,677 in the first year the millage is levied. A portion of the millage may be captured by local Tax Increment Financing Districts,

Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities and Downtown Development Authorities.

schools

SANDUSKY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSAL

Shall Sandusky Community Schools, Sanilac County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Thirteen Million Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($13,200,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: partially remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and re-equipping the elementary and junior/high school buildings; erecting, remodeling, and equipping athletic facilities; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; erecting and equipping a storage facility; and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2024 is .07 mill ($0.07 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation), for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty two (22) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.62 mills ($2.62 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). (Pursuant to State law, expenditure of bond proceeds must be audited and the proceeds cannot be used for repair or maintenance costs, teacher, administrator or employee salaries, or other operating expenses.

Ubly Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principle residence and other property exempted by law required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance. The remaining 1.2678 mills are only available to be levied to restore millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the “Headlee” amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963 and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore that reduction.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ubly Community Schools, Huron and Sanilac Counties, Michigan be renewed by 19.2678 mills($19.2678 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years, 2025 to 2034, inclusive to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2025 is approximately $939,671 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2024 tax levy)

ST. CLAIR COMMUNITY COLLEGE HEADLEE OVERRIDE MILLAGE RESTORATION PROPOSAL

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be levied against all taxable property by the St. Clair County Community College District be increased by .1112 mills ($.1112 per $1,000 of taxable value) for 2024 and thereafter in order to restore the Community College District’s ability to fully levy a 1.5 mill operational levy previously approved by the voters which has subsequently been reduced to 1.3888 pursuant to the Headlee Amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Proceeds from the millage will be used to fund general operations of St. Clair County Community College. If approved the Headlee override portion of the millage would raise an estimated $773,000 in the first year

TOWNSHIPS

BRIDGEHAMPTON TOWNSHIP FIRE SERVICE MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the Township of Bridgehampton, Sanilac County, Michigan, be increased and the Township be authorized to levy a new additional millage annually in an amount not to exceed 1.0 mill ($1.00 per each $1,000 of taxable value) for four (4) years, 2024 to 2027 inclusive, to provide funds for operating, equipping, constructing, and purchasing for fire service, and any other fire service purpose authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2024) if the millage is approved is approximately $36,000. Funds from this millage may be used by the Township to provide services to Township residents by contract with other local units of government, including but not limited to the Deckerville Fire Department and the Carsonville Fire Department.

MARION TOWNSHIP ROAD MILLAGE RENEWAL

Shall the expired by previous voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on the general ad valorem taxes with Marion Township be renewed at one (1) mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four (4) years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, with the funds to be used for general road Construction and maintenance purposed with the unincorporated areas of Marion Township and shall the Township levy such renewal in millage for said purpose, thereby raising an estimated $41,920.87 in the first year that the millage is levied?

MARION TOWNSHIP FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE

Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Marion Township be increased by up to 1.5 mills ($1.5 per $1,000 of taxable value) on general ad valorem property for six (6) years, 2024 through 2029 inclusive, for fire protection services, within Marion Township, raising up to an estimated $63,211.50 in the first year the millage be levied?

VILLAGE OF DECKERVILLE FIRE PROTECTION MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within the Village of Deckerville imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased by up to 6.00 mills ($6.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of 6 years, 2025 through 2030 inclusive, for the purpose of fire protection and shall the Village levy said millage which, if levied in full, will raise an estimated $74,832.00 in the first year?

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL FOR RENEWAL OF ROAD MILLAGE

As a renewal of the rate previously approved by the electors which expired with the 2023 tax levy, shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on all general ad valorem taxes within Watertown Township be renewed at 2.0 mills ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for a period of 4 years, 2024 through 2027 inclusive, for general road purposes including the maintenance, improvement, and repair of roads within the Township, and shall the Township levy said millage which will raise an estimate $127,288.25 in the first year?

ARGYLE TOWNSHIP PROPOSAL A HEADLEE OVERRIDE MILLAGE PROPOSAL

Shall the authorized township millage for the Township of Argyle, established at 1 mills ($1.00 per

$1,000 of taxable value) and reduced to 0.8319 mills ($0.83 per $1,000 of taxable value), by the

required millage rollback, be increased in an amount not to exceed the original 1 mill ($1.00 per

$1,000 of taxable value) to restore the full amount of the original authorized rate for each year for

four (4) years, 2025 to 2028, inclusive, for all Township purposes authorized by law; and shall the

Township levy such new additional millage? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect if

the millage is authorized and levied by the Township in the 2025 calendar year is approximately

$26,721.91, which would be an approximate increase of $5,037.00 over the total collected as a

result of the millage rollback.

ARGYLE TOWNSHIP TAX LIMITATION PROPOSAL A RENEWAL OF FIRE MILLAGE

The previously approved Argyle Township fire protection millage for one (1) mill terminates

December 31, 2023. This proposed millage is a renewal of the previously authorized millage.

Shall the soon to expire increase in the 15 mill tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes (imposed

under Article IX Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution) in Argyle Township be renewed at the

originally voted one mill ($1.00 per $1,000) of the state equalized valuation on property located in

the Township over five years beginning January 1, 2024 and running through December 31, 2028

(inclusive) for the specific purpose of purchasing and maintaining fire department equipment for the

Argyle Township Fire Department, which increase will raise in the first year of such levy an

estimated revenue of Twenty Five Thousand Eight Hundred Eighty and No-100ths Dollars

($25,880.00)?

ARGYLE TOWNSHIP TAX LIMITATION PROPOSAL B RENEWAL OF ROAD MILLAGE

The previously approved Argyle Township road millage for two (2) mills terminates December 31,

This proposed millage is a renewal of the previously authorized millage.

Shall the soon to expire increase in the 15 mill tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes (imposed

under Article IX Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution) in Arygle Township be renewed at the

originally votes two mill ($2.00 per $1,000 taxable value) by the levy of a total of two mill ($2.00 per

$1,000) on the state equalized valuation of property located in the Township over four years

beginning January 1, 2025 and running through December 31, 2028 (inclusive) for the specific

purpose of road construction, improvement and maintenance in the unincorporated areas of Argyle

Township, which increase will raise in the first year of such levy an estimated revenue of Fifty One

Thousand Seven Hundred Sixty and No/100ths Dollars ($51,760.00)?

Q&A with Political Candidates

Sanilac County Prosecutor

Mark Davidson Agge 64, Republican Applegate Sanilac County Chief Assistant Prosecutor

Civic clubs/organizations:

Sandusky Community Schools, Board of Education 2009-2020 (member/past president)

Sandusky Lions Club, 30 years, immediate past president

Custer Lodge #393, 30 years (member/past master)

Red Cross Blood donor, 23 gallons

Youth sports coach, 20 years (baseball, softball, basketball and football)

Current occupation: Sanilac County Chief Assistant Prosecutor (2021 – present)

Previous occupation(s): FBI Special Agent (1995-2019);

Sanilac County assistant Prosecuting Attorney (1989-1995, chief assistant 1992-1995)

Clerk/Baliff-31st Judicial Circuit Court (1988-1989)

Commercial Loan Officer-Old Kent Bank (1984-1988)

Education: Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Economics, Michigan State University (1982)

Juris Doctorate, Thomas M. Cooley Law School (1988)

Admitted to State Bar of Michigan 1988

Why have your decided to run for this office? I am running for the office of prosecuting attorney because i want to continue to make a positive impact in our community. I believe my training, education and life experiences have prepared me to assume this important role. I am passionate about being a strong advocate for the people.

Qualifications you possess that make you the best person for the job?

I have dedicated my professional career to serving our community as a prosecutor and law enforcement officer. While doing so I have acquired broad legal experience in criminal law. I have utilized those experiences in my current role as the chief assistant prosecutor throughout my career, I have assembled and lead teams that have accepted difficult challenges and made tough, informed decisions.

We raised our family in Sanilac County and understand its values and priorities. I have worked to better our community through volunteer activities that focus on the needs of our youth.

I am committed to a safe Sanilac County.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? The Michigan constitution defines the role of the elected prosecutor as the chief law enforcement officer for the county. The prosecutor is tasked with protecting our community by demanding accountability for those who commit crimes and advocating on behalf of the victims of crime. I have had the opportunity to serve this country and the people of Sanilac County as a prosecutor and law enforcement officer for over 35 years. It has been my lifelong commitment to protect the innocent, seek justice for the victims of crime, convict those that are guilty and see that justice is administered in a fair and impartial manner. As the elected prosecutor I will continue to serve by working with all law enforcement agencies and the law-abiding citizens of Sanilac County to promote the safety, well-being and security of the people of Sanilac County.

What are the three most important challenges facing tax payer’s today?

Safety and security-the tragic events of July 13, 2024, should remind us that freedom is never free and we must be ever vigilant.

B) Our inability to work together-we have so become polarized and entrenched in our individualism that we cannot work together toward the common good.

C) the economy-inflationary pressures are creating a situation where Americans, both young and old, are faced with tough decisions about how to spend their limited dollars.

What is the one question (include answer) that you wish someone would ask?

What is your approach to plea bargaining? The process of plea bargaining can be an effective tool to assist with case resolution and docket management. It should be conducted in accordance with an established policy that focuses on the seriousness of the crime and recognizes and respects the rights of the impacted victims. Success of the policy depends upon a demonstrated ability and willingness to litigate tough cases. The goal of any policy is to do what is necessary to best protect our community and serve the interests of justice.

Robert D.Heyboer Age 41, Republican Lexington Coordinator of Sanilac County Indigent Defense

Civic Clubs/Organizations:

President, Sanilac County Bar Association, Michigan Bar Association, Member, Sanilac County Courthouse Security Committee

Previous Occupations: Attorney, Heyboer Law and Sanilac County Assistant Prosecutor

Education: Port Huron Northern High School, Central Michigan University and Thomas M Cooley Law School

Why have you decided to run for this office?

I worked in the Prosecutor’s Office and know how to make it stronger. I am aware of how the office functions and I know the importance of that position in enforcement of the law. I want to strengthen the community’s trust and confidence to make our community safer.

Qualifications that you possess that make you the best person for the job? I am a licensed attorney in the State of Michigan. I have been a trial attorney my entire career. I gained courtroom experience starting in law school and in private practice I appeared in courts throughout lower Michigan. As an Assistant Prosecutor in Sanilac, I handled traffic court, misdemeanors, and felonies, as well as paternity, child abuse/neglect, delinquency and PPOs. I am the Coordinator of Indigent Defense. I manage the budget, coordinate the attorneys, approve hiring of experts and investigators, and attend meetings with the regional and state administrators. I handle all the arraignments—including weekends.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? I am the candidate who will make the office stronger for our community, to ensure tough enforcement of the law and public safety. My whole career, since I started law school, has been about being prepared and going to court. I am the candidate with the most courtroom experience and the most diverse legal experience and continued legal training. I understand the law, I am comfortable in the courtroom, and I am respected by the local attorneys and law enforcement. I believe a prosecutor should be at all court hearings and victims need to have their voices heard. I am an administrator, and have that experience to manage the office and staff. I want to be the prosecutor to protect your children and my young boys.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today?

Taxpayer issues that affect the prosecutor’s office include understaffing of police, Illegal drug use,and juvenile rehabilitation resources because these do impact crime. Illegal drug use strains the taxpayer’s essential services–EMS, police and fire departments are responding to more and more calls due to overdoses and other medical issues.

What is the one question (including answer) that you wish someone would ask? Isn’t the Prosecutor’s job to solely to obtain a conviction?

A: No. According to the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct, the prosecutor is a minister of justice. His job is to seek justice within the confines of the Constitution and application of the law. A prosecutor must apply the law equally, while at the same time exercising discretion in determining what is best for the victim and the community, and to be fair—i.e. no favoritism.

A prosecutor must consider the police and victim(s)’input to determine what criminal charges would be proper and continuously review facts, evaluation evidence and witness(es)strength to determine an appropriate outcome.

Sanilac County Surveyor

John A. Milletics Age 74, Republican Professional Surveyor

Previous Occupation: I have worked in the Survey Occupation since the summer of 1966 Except for the two years I spent in the service (Army: One-Year in Vietnam).

Education: I received my license July 12, 1978 from the State of Michigan.

Why: I first became the County Surveyor in the fall of 1978 and have been since that time. In 1993 the State of Michigan created a grant to locate and preserve the Section Corners that control in one way or the other property line location of all parcels. As County Surveyor I have had the pleasure of running the program and would like to continue the program for the next four years.

Qualifications: Licensed in the State of Michigan as a Professional Surveyor since 1978 and a lifelong resident of Sanilac County.

One question that you wish someone would ask:

We as professional surveyors have failed to educate the public as to what we really do in our profession, and would like to try and turn that around in the next four years.

Side note: The County Surveyor post is a non-paying office, I receive no payment from Sanilac County.

Benjamin D. Tank

Age: 41, Republican

Professional Surveyor



Education: Graduated Ferris State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Surveying Engineering in 2006

Why are you running for county surveyor?

I am running for the position of County Surveyor of Sanilac County because I have always wanted to provide honest hard-working service to the residents of Sanilac County. I have been working for 25 years in the surveying business and I have been licensed as a professional surveyor for over 14 years. I have experience in all aspects of the Surveying business and would bring a positive attitude in overseeing the County Remonumentation Program. I would love to passionately serve the people of Sanilac County and their rights to property ownership.

Qualifications: Owner of Tank Surveying with offices in Sandusky and Bad Axe. I have worked in the Surveying Business for over 25 Years. Licensed Professional Surveyor for over 14 years. Over 20 Years of experience in the Profession of Surveying. Provided services to Sanilac County Remonumentation program since 2010. Member of the Sanilac County and Huron County Remonumentation Program Peer Groups. Member of the Michigan Society of Professional Surveyors

What will be your priorities if elected?

I would like to incorporate some new technologies to better serve the residents of Sanilac County and to organize the counties remonumentation data. I would be available to the public to answer any questions regarding the counties remonumentation program and also any questions regarding property boundaries. My priority would be to continue to passionately serve the people of Sanilac County.

Why are you the best candidate?

I am a dedicated lifelong resident of Sanilac County that would bring experience, ambition, hard work and new technology to the position of Sanilac County Surveyor, I hope to be able to have the chance to do that for the great people of the area I call home.

Watertown Twp. Clerk

Tammy Ross Age: 56, Republican Watertown Twp. Clerk, Licensed Insurance Agent

Civic Clubs/Organizations:

Member of Sandusky Presbyterian Church, Secretary for the Sanilac County Hockey Association Board for 11 years, Committee member for Sanilac County Relay for Life for 10 years, Board member of the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association for 3 years.

Why have you decided to run for this office? I enjoy serving the township residents and find it very rewarding. I’m especially fond of getting to know the people we serve. I would like to continue with the overall improvements to our township, while maintaining the character of our rural community.

Qualifications that you possess that make you the best person for the job?

Current Watertown Township Clerk with nine years of experience. I regularly participate in continuing education courses offered by the Michigan Township Association, Michigan Bureau of Elections and Sanilac County Clerk to keep current with the ever changing election and township laws. My vested interest comes from being born and raised in WatertownTownship.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? I am a highly ethical person with nine years of experience that has earned the trust of both residents and my partners on the township board. I have the passion and integrity to strive to be the best township clerk possible.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today? Property Values increasing and decreasing, Inflation and Road reconstruction and maintenance spending taxpayer dollars wisely.

What is the one question that you wish someone would ask? With elections just around the corner and all the talk of election fraud how secure is our townships election? Myself and the Deputy Clerk regularly participate in the continuing education courses by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and the Sanilac County Clerk to keep current with the ever changing election laws. The township election inspectors attend continuing education courses by the Sanilac County Clerk and are recertified every 2 years and have many years of experience. We administer a very efficient and lawful election. (I want to say that all of our inspectors know the residents and have been doing this for years. We have an awesome group of inspectors)

My top priorities are to continue to listen to the residents of Watertown Township, maintain accurate and transparent township business records, and administer lawful elections. Secondary priorities include building upon the recent progress of intersection street lights, new road signage, township hall improvements, township message sign, road reconstruction and maintenance, as well as free dump day.

Diane Ferguson Applegate Age: 61, Republican Semi Retired

Civic Clubs/ Organizations:

Today, I study the Constitutions with a group of like minded people. I have been Girl Scout Troop Leader, Volunteered with L.A.C.A.S.A. and worked the outreach hotline and was room mom for my children’s classes when they were growing up.

Previous Occupation: Local Transporter, Over the Road CDLA – Driver, Greenhouse Nursery, Image Makers Salon, Crystal Gardens Catering.

Education: Some college courses

Why have you decided to run for this office? Because the “People” are not being represented by their elected officials. The WTB is the first line of government the people take they grievances to but their redress of grievance is falling on deaf ears. I will uphold my “Oath to the Constitutions” and represent the people.

Qualifications that you possess that make you the best person for the job? I have experience in record keeping from DOT log books, truck maintenances records, small businesses records, salon client records. I am truthful, a good listener, problem solver, hard worker with morals and ethics. I will uphold my “Oath to Office” which includes following the constitutions as written and exercising the authority within the boundaries of said constitutions.

The People have all political power and is inherent, Michigan State Constitution – Article 1 ss1

The people have the right to instruct their representatives and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. Michigan State Constitution – Article 1 ss3.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? I am the only candidate running for Watertown Township clerk that will uphold the peoples rights to equal benefits, security and protection which is why government was created. I will support regular office hours for the Watertown Township Board so the people who we represent can redress their grievances.

I will strive to have better transparency with records, open communication with the people I serve and solving problems that arrive within our township community.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today?

1) Inflation

2)Property Taxes

3) Government over reach

What is the one question, that you wish someone would ask?

How did our local government get out of control? It started with the “Home Rule Act” of 1909 / Public Act 279. It provided the framework by which a new city may become incorporated and provide for it’s own government by adopting a city charter. The Home Rule Act gave local governments greater autonomy and limits the power of states to interfere in local affairs. Townships became incorporated in the early 1970”s.

Later came the “Dillon’s Rule” which took a narrow approach to local authority, essentially stating that local governments only have the powers expressly granted to them by the state.

This left the People with no representation.

Forester Twp. treasurer

Stan Grabitz Age: 72, Republican

Why have you decided to run for this office? As a board member for nearly 20 years, twelve as trustee, I enjoy working for the people of Forester Township.

Qualifications that you possess that make you the best person for the job? My experience and the ability to make good decisions affecting current and future township operations.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? I am asking voters of Forester Township to support me simply because it is my goal to be the best treasurer I can be. I have made it my personal goal to be available, accessible, and helpful to the residents as much as possible and to provide service that is above and beyond their expectations. I believe service to residents is my number one priority.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today? a. Fire protection. The cost of fire protection is rising rapidly. A township like Forester needs to contract with other entities to provide that service since we have no department of our own. These relationships not only need to provide excellent service, but also need to be managed properly so as not to burden residents with excessive costs.

b. Zoning. From windmills to solar farms to Airbnb’s to tiny houses, local boards are faced with multiple issues to maintain the quality of life, beauty and viability of their jurisdictions.

c. Budgets. Generating a local budget is not only required but township officials need to seek out ways to maximize the services they are receiving for each dollar spent.

What is the one question, that you wish someone would ask?

How can I be more involved? a. Simply attend township meetings, reach out to township officials, offer up ideas and criticism to make your township a better place to live, work and enjoy!

Darcy Johnson

Age: 44, Republican

Deckerville

Civic Clubs/Organizations: Sanilac Sportsman’s Club. Current Occupation: Treasurer, Previous Occupation(s): Accountant

Education: Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum laude, Accounting, 2008 BAKER COLLEGE – Port Huron, MI

Why have you decided to run for this office? I have a flexible schedule and would like the opportunity to be more involved in my community. I believe with my education and experience I am the right person for the job.

Qualifications that you possess that make you the best person for the job? I am an organized and detail-focused professional with experience in fast paced, deadline-oriented environments. I have 15 years of experience as a treasurer preparing and maintaining a balanced budget and preparing, collecting, and disbursing property taxes. I have worked with USDA for loans and projects, assisted on grant applications, reimbursement requests, and expense tracking and budgeting for grants, and assist in municipal audits. I am skilled in all aspects of recording transactions, posting debits and credits, reconciling accounts, preparing monthly financial statements, and ensuring accuracy and completeness of data.

Why should voters cast their vote for you? I have the education, experience, and dedication to serve our community as treasurer. I am diligent, ethical, and will make sure I do the job to the best of my abilities. I also think it is important to pay attention to grant funding opportunities available for improvements in our small communities.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today? I think the first most important challenge facing taxpayers is the escalating cost-of-living and making personal budgets to better plan for the increasing expenses. Secondly, I think is knowing about your millages on your tax bills and before voting on a millage or renewal looking into the actual services they provide. Some may think there are services they don’t use but when you need to call 911 or need fire assistance, it is important that they are there. Thirdly, I think it is important to research the proposals before voting. Campaign wording can be misleading; it is important to know where you stand on these proposals before you go to the polls.

What is the one question that you wish someone would ask?

The question I wish more people would ask is what their taxes are paying for. If taxpayers understood the millages and budgeted costs, they would better understand what their tax dollars are going to pay for. If you are unable to participate as a council trustee, you can go to the municipality’s meetings to be better informed as to what is going on in your community and offer your opinion or concerns during public comment. Meeting minutes can be reviewed online on your city, village, or township’s websites. You can get a copy of your municipality’s budget and see the revenues and expenses for each fund line by line to better understand where your tax dollars are being spent.

Custer Twp. Treasurer

Rachelle Wadsworth

Age: 39, Republican

Sandusky

Custer Twp. Treasurer, TLC Insurance Agency Customer Service Representative







Clubs/Organizations: Michigan Township Association, Deckerville Community Schools PTO Board Member

Previous Occupation: Registration clerk at McKenzie Health System

Education: Associate’s Degree in Medical Billing from Baker College

Why have I decided to run for this office?

I decided to run for re-election as the Custer Township Treasurer to continue helping taxpayers with property tax payments and questions and to continue to serve as an experienced, informed board member. I enjoy the job and want to continue to offer my expertise and experience in township government.

Qualifications that I possess that make me the best person for the job:

I possess many qualifications that make me the best candidate for the job. I am extensively trained in the two data entry systems the township treasurer needs to use. I have established relationships not only with township residents, but also with the county government system and road commission that allows me to be able to assist taxpayers efficiently. I have an excellent understanding of township meeting procedure and the rules that board members must follow. I work easily with other board members to ensure residents of the township have their concerns addressed.

I have 9 years’ experience performing the duties of treasurer. I am always available by phone or email, and work from home several days a week, which allows me to be readily available for in-person payments as well. During my time as treasurer, I have prepared the township financial records for audits, all of which the township has passed. I know how to perform my duties efficiently and accurately. I understand township budget and ARPA funds requirements. All millage and county disbursements have always been on time and accurate. I attend all board meetings and I also attend the planning commission meetings.I truly enjoy my job and being able to work with the public and assist taxpayers. I would appreciate the continued support on August 6th.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today?

Fair and equal use of taxpayer’s funds. I have worked alongside other board members to ensure funds are used responsibly and appropriately to benefit as many taxpayers as possible. This has included improvements to township roads, township hall updates and purchasing up to date election equipment.

Solar and wind development issues in rural areas: I attended all the planning commission meetings to gain an understanding of the old and revised solar ordinances to be able to make an educated, informed decision on the new solar ordinance in Custer Township. Local government should be allowed to retain control on special land use for solar and wind development.

Understanding their property tax bills: I work from home and am available by phone, email or in person to help with tax bill questions. I am in regular contact with the township assessor regarding property value changes and property sales.

What is the one question that you wish someone would ask?

When does the board meet and how can I be involved? We meet every other month, on the 1st Monday of the month. The times can vary, but all meetings are posted on the county website. Special budget or land use meetings and planning commission meetings are posted at the hall and on the county website as well. I encourage township residents to attend meetings so they are aware of township happenings and can have their voice and opinion heard.

Jeffery A. Rich Age: 55, Republican Sandusky

Civic Clubs / Organizations:

ABATE of Michigan; Sanilac County Historical Society; Friends of the Library – Sandusky District Library

Current Occupation:

I manage and reconcile purchases for multi-million-dollar annual budget for local manufacturing facility, Indirect Material Buyer

Previous Occupation(s):

30 Years in the health care industry; Seasonal IRS tax preparer for local accounting firm (8 years)

Education:

Graduate of Sandusky High School; Central Michigan University, Bachelor of Science; Business Administration

Why have I decided to run for this office?

I want to serve on the Custer Township Board to better serve my neighbors and residents of the township. As I have visited with the residents, there have been questions, comments, and concerns that the board should hear and address or provide direction. I would like tothank the residents who took the time to visit with me.

Qualifications that I possess that make me the best person for the job:

I earned a Business Degree from Central Michigan University; I manage and reconcile purchases for multi-million-dollar annual budget for local manufacturing facility; I have 8 years of seasonal experience preparing IRS filings for a local accounting firm.

Perhaps equally important, I possess the ability to understand current and potential future issues affecting the township and the ability to communicate with residents and taxpayers in the township and the local community.

Why should voters cast their vote for me?

As a native, resident of Custer township for over 5 decades and growing up in a household that collected property taxes for the township for nearly 50 years, I understand the importance of listening, understanding, and being available to assist residents and taxpayers with their concerns.

I have a degree in business management and a career in the business world, whether it be healthcare, manufacturing or accounting. Throughout my career, I have learned to adapt quickly and have worked in multiple environments with various personalities, and I am able to foster a collaborative environment.

I feel our township is out of date with technology. We need to research options to increase efficiency and availability to residents and taxpayers. With the limited township office hours, I want to increase office hours and provide taxpayers with a secure option to pay taxes with credit card or debit cards, and cash and provide e-receipts.

I am a candidate who will work hard for the township residents and not forget that I work for the taxpayers.

What are the three most important challenges facing taxpayers today?

The three most important issues facing taxpayers are increased cost of living, rural health care, and solar education. As I have visited the residents of the township, there is a real concern about how anyone can retire as our cost of living has dramatically increased over the last few years.

All residents need access to appropriate health care. Whether it is travelling distance and transportation, workforce shortages, there is a need to attack more healthcare workers to the area that make this area their home. I am excited about the hospital mergers and new plan for McKenzie Health System.

Education is one of the foundations for the community. I believe there is a challenge of recruitment and retention of teachers in the rural areas. We need to seek input from a broad spectrum of stakeholders to address low salaries, and declining attractiveness to the teaching profession.

What is the one question that you wish someone would ask?

What motivates you to put forth your greatest effort?

I am motivated to put forth my greatest effort because I love exceeding expectations. Regardless of the situation, whether for my employer, family and friends, or myself I challenge myself to be results oriented. I believe it is important to be forward thinking as we navigate issues facing the township and community and not be content with status quo.

If I am fortunate enough to earn your vote and be elected Custer township treasurer, my hope is that the residents and taxpayers feel comfortable contacting me with any questions, comments, or concerns.