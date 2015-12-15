The Minden City Homecoming is fast approaching – July 19-21, at the Francis Lautner Memorial Park. It is being sponsored by the Minden City Lions Club and the Minden City Fire Department.

Festivities include:

Friday, July 19 – free admission, with the refreshment and concession tent opening at 5:00 p.m., with the corn hole tournament beginning. At 9:00 p.m., live entertainment starts with guest DJ Cody Vadar.

Saturday, July 20 – 1:00 p.m. kids activities, refreshment and concession tent; 3:00 p.m. – TTPA Truck & Tractor Pull; 9:00 p.m. – live entertainment, local band, “Random”.

Sunday, July 21 – 1:00 p.m. refreshment and concession tent, Superior Motorsports LLC will present Bump & Run and FWD Derby.

50/50 raffles all three days.

The sixth annual Boss of the Toss Corn Hole Tournament is $30 per team to enter, with double elimination prizes, pre-registration is appreciated. It starts Friday, at 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, 1:00 p.m. Registration and warm-up 5:00 p.m. and 12:00 noon.

For general event information, contact Darcy Lipskey at 989-550-3177; Corn Hole, Bob Kaufman 989-551-0834; Tractor Pull, Cliff Messing 989-670-3751.

