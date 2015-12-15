Sixth Annual Run for Life June 29

Right to Life of Sanilac County will present its sixth annual Run For Life 1 Mile and 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 29.

It will be held at the Diamond Trail in Sandusky, 138 Maple Valley Street. Time is 8:00 a.m., for the 5K Run/Walk and 8:05 a.m., for the 1 Mile Run/Walk. Same day registration and packet pick up begin at 7:00 a.m.

Age groups for the 5K Run: 9 and under, 10-14; 15-19; 20-24, 25o-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70-74; 75 and over.

Awards will be given out in the pavilion at the end of the 5K. Finish line pictures will be taken. All participants received a swag bag, finisher medal and a T-Shirt.

Refreshments and snacks available a the finish under the pavilion.

On-line registration at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/SanduskyRunForLife5K. Cost is $30 until June 27, same day registration $35.

Checks can be made to Right to Life of Sanilac County, 960 W. Nicol Rd., Sandusky, MI 48471.

For more information, call or text Amy Roggenbuck at 810-404-0860.

