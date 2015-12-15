Donations Sought for New Permanent Veterans Monument

VFW Post members presenting a check for a permanent monument (left-right): Roger Bobby, commander; Burt Downing, senior vice; Butch Olds, junior vice; Jeff Lyall, adjutant; and Robert Carter, trustee. Students back (l-r): Austin Harris, Lane Freeland, Elijah Thompson, Emma Ginther, Kristen Freeland, Lyvia Slago, Emma Minard, Jacob Pink, Bryce Reinke. Middle: Gabby Beatty, Isabel Tostige, Angelina Franzel, receiving the check: Makenzie Kreger. Front: LauraBeth Merriman, Grace Guibord and Gabby DeLong. The students were all 10th and 11th grade students that are helping with the project.

After careful consideration, members of the Sanilac County Flag Project have decided to start distributing the Flags of Remembrance plaques back to the families that have purchased them. Due to construction, they cannot put up all 550 flags, so there isn’t room for all of the plaques to be displayed properly. Therefore, they want to get the plaques back to the families ASAP.

The first plaque distribution will be Flag Day, this Friday, June 14, from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., at the Sanilac County Courthouse, west side of the building. Other dates will be added throughout the summer.

The intent of the Sanilac County Flag Project is to memorialize deceased veterans, as well as honor our living veterans, having Sanilac County roots. A one-time $200 donation will allow for a special tribute to your veteran. The veteran’s name will be engraved on our new 2024 monument for display year-round and the hundreds of United States of America flags will be present on select dates, set up and taken down by our Sanilac County students in honor of our veterans.

Port Sanilac VFW Post 8872 presented a check for $2,000 to the students of Sandusky Jr./Sr. High School for their fundraising efforts to bring a permanent monument to the Sanilac County Courthouse grounds. This monument will contain all of the names of the Veterans that currently have a Flags of Remembrance plaque. Additional names of living or deceased Veterans can also be added to the list before the monument is built. The flags will also continue to be placed around the grounds on the patriotic holidays each year.