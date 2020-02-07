Public Invited to Community Center Forum

The City of Sandusky is spearheading an effort to explore the possibility of repurposing the former Maple Valley Elementary School into a community center.

The idea was floated after it was learned that the school district intends to sell the now vacant elementary school.

The City realizes that the purchase and upgrade to the property is beyond something that could be accomplished with City of Sandusky resources alone and are asking for public input from county residents to see if the combined capital from other areas would be possible.

Marlena Zeidler, as a spokesperson for the City has submitted the following plea;

“Are you a senior looking for activities or social gatherings?

Are you a mother looking for some interaction to take place with your children?

Are you a parent looking for activities for your child to join in on?

Are you an adult wanting to join other adults in recreational options?

If so, you are invited to be a part of a county-wide community meeting about exploring the possibility of a multigenerational community center, senior center, and/or community outreach center. During this interactive meeting, citizens will dream about what they would like to see in the community.

The meeting is set to be held on February 10, at 7:00 p.m., at Liberty Lanes in Sandusky.

We are very interested in your input on this idea and encourage your attendance.”

The school is located right next to the 60 acre Diamond Trail Park and would allow for the continued use of the grounds for such things as Alumni Foundation Bingo and the Thumb Dance Club.