Down Main Street 6-12-24 Edition

Blacktop paving has begun on Sandusky’s E. Sanilac Road this week. The first phase of paving will run from Stoutenburg/Campbell Rd. to Jackson Street. There appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel, let’s hope that it’s not a train.

The four corners in Sandusky is scheduled to close this week while contractors install water lines and new storm & saniltary sewer lines as well as new curbs and gutters, so make sure to plan an alternate route if you’re heading downtown.

There is a pair of new businesses that are hanging out their shingle in Sandusky.

Thumb Audiology will be located at the former Dreyer & Dreyer offices at 52 South Elk Street. McLean’s Bunkers is located in the old Stoney Creek Roller Rink at 462 W. Sanilac Rd., Suite 5. Welcome to Sandusky, we wish you good fortune!

Congratulations to all of the area high school graduates. Whether you plan to enter the workforce, start trade school or begin college, know that your small town values will set you apart from the masses. Aim high, don’t quit, learn from each mistake and be kind to yourself.

The Sandusky Thumb Festival is just two weeks away and that means it is time for the Sandusky Flying Club’s Fly In / Drive In Breakfast. Scores of people and dozens of airplanes will flock to the annual event held at the Sandusky City Airport on Sunday, June 30th from 7:00 a.m.-12:00 noon.

While the road contruction has forced a change of location, the weekend still promises to be a good time for all ages. Look for a complete Thumb Festival preview in next week’s newspaper.