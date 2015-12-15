LOCAL Oehrlein Dancers to Hold Annual Revue Saturday 4 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader Marlette Dance Center: Back (l-r): Elaina Hoffmann, Libby Howard, Serena Howard, Alessandra Humphrey and Emily Reamer. Middle (l-r): Alivia Grone, Ricky Davidson III, Ella Kaste, Melody Howard, Elora Humphrey and McKenzie Kohler. Front (l-r): Aria Howard, Celeste Howard and Eleanor Peck. The Oehrlein Dancers will hold their annual Revue Saturday, June 15, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., at Reese High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at the door. This year’s theme is Feel Like Dancing and includes ballet, tap, hip hop, and ethnic selections by dancers age 3-20. Included in the performance is Cotton Eyed Joe which they performed at Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, signature acts polka, hula, 50’s and a glow finale. Sandusky Dance Center: Back (l-r): Arabella Beatty, Breana Adame, Gabriella Beatty, Cassandra Trigger, Hannah Ostrowski, Brendalynn Aldis and Leia Adame. Middle (l-r): Penelope Thompson, Mia Pinkerton, Ayva Selleke, Mara Schmidt, Elliott Aldis, Clara Radloff, and Savannah Marx. Front (l-r): Baleigh Holand, Clara Stone, Elissa Ennest, Millie Loding, Brielle Volmering, Ariella Beatty and Lily Landsburg. Continue Reading Previous Parting Shot 6-12-24