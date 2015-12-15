Letter to the Editor: Annual Frontline Hero Golf Scramble and Awards Banquet

Dear Editor:

The annual Sanilac County Police Firemen Frontline Hero Golf Scramble and Awards Banquet is being held Saturday, July 27, at Woodland Hills in Sandusky. This is always a great event giving time for leisure and recognition for those who go above and beyond to help others.

In conjunction with the event, funds are raised to support the Chief Dave Hall First Responder Fund established in memory at the Sanilac County Community Foundation. Dave was dedicated to his profession as a law-enforcement officer, his community, and his family and friends. He served Sanilac County for 49 years as a member of the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, Croswell Police Department, Lexington Police Department, and Peck Police Department.

The Chief Dave Hall First Responders Fund was established in 2021 and participated in the SCCF 2023 First Responders Grant Round where $18,863.50 was granted back into our community through nine local first responder agencies. Various department needs were met and included fire hoses and gloves, pry bars, breathalyzers, body cameras, and advanced life equipment. The other funds that made this grant round possible were Sefton-Leggett Legacy Fund, A.L. Degel /R.L. Shambarger First Responders Fund, and Donald & Diana Thomas First Responders Fund.

We would like to invite you to consider a donation, silent auction/raffle item, or sign sponsorship at the event. Gold Hero – $500 Banner; Silver Hero – $250 large sign; Bronze Hero – $100, Hole/Tee/Cart Sign. Checks should be made to Sanilac County Community Foundation, and mailed to JoAnn Hall, 270 Dot Street, Croswell, MI 48422 The golf registration forms will be available soon as well and we would love to see you come out and enjoy some fun.

Thank you for any consideration. Any donation of any amount is welcome. Please let me know if you would like to give something that needs to be picked up.

Sincerely,

JoAnn Hall and family