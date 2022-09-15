Raiders Battle with Bearcats

The Marlette Raiders football team traveled to Bearcat country last Friday, unfortunately, taking the loss, 16-57.

Coach Denny Lester said, “Ubly is simply at another level right now. They are a well oiled machine from top to bottom. They are so difficult to defend with Peruski under center. You have to defend 53 and a third yards and it opens up so much. Heilig is a great back. He played fullback tonight and he is so good inside. I think they have a very special team that has a chance to do something special if they can get everybody healthy and stay that way.”

Quarter scores: Marlette – 0-0-8-8; Ubly 21-29-0-7.

Ubly got on board with a clock time of 11:13 in the first quarter on a 42-yard run, with point after kick good; they scored twice more in the first quarter – on a 53 yard run, point after kick good and a 31-yard run and point after kick good. The Ubly defense held the Raiders scoreless. The second quarter was all Ubly, scoring three more touchdowns – a 25-yard run, a 9-yard pass and a 10-yard run (with point after kick good on all three tries). The Raiders were held scoreless in the second quarter behind the defense of the Bearcats. Marlette scored their first touchdown in the third quarter, on a Quintin Sartin 10-yard run. The 2-point conversion by Tyler Izydorek was good. The fourth quarter was held scoreless until just a little over 3 minutes left on the clock, when Ubly scored on a 1-yard run. Point after kick was good. Marlette answered back a few seconds later on an Adam Wilcox 80-yard run. The 2-point conversion run by Trey Lester was good.

Coach Lester said, “We didn’t do ourselves any favors tonight. We just had so many mistakes. That was disappointing because the big mistakes were our own fault. The fumbles had nothing to do with what Ubly did. We are not good enough to overcome mistakes like that. We need to clean that up.”

For the Raiders, Quintin Sartin was 1-6-40 passing. Rushing, Adam Wilcox 1-80, 1 touchdown; Westley Chapin 5-40; Quintin Sartin – 13-29, 1 touchdown; Logan Malloy – 7-15. Receiving for the Raiders, Aaron Bower 1-40.

The defense was led by Jack Macha with 3 solo tackles and 2 assists and Westley Chapin and Adam Wilcox with 3 solo tackles.

Coach Denny Lester said, “I’m proud of the way our kids continued to play hard in the second half. We were able to get a lot of young kids some good time. We have a big rivalry game this week with Sandusky. We have to get back to work in practice and get better. I am positive the kids will do that.”