Marlette Takes First in Division at Bad Axe Invite

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville and Marlette Track teams competed in Bad Axe on Friday, May 10. The Deckerville boys team earned 39 team points. Placing in the 17 event meet were Jesse Kubacki in the 300 hurdles with a 2nd place finish. The 4×200 team placed 4th. The 4×400 team placed 3rd. The 4×800 team placed 8th. In the shot put, Hunter Heronemus placed 4th. Logan Shanks placed 3rd in the high jump. Hunter Garza and Trenton Park placed 5th and 8th respectively, in the long jump. The Deckerville girls team earned 82 points claiming first place in the small school division. Placing in the 17 event meet were Rebecca and Aubree Moeller in the 100 hurdles with a 3rd and 4th place finish. In the 300 hurdles, Rebecca and Aubree Moeller finished 1st and 2nd. Aubree Moeller claimed 4th in the 100 dash. Rebecca Moeller placed 1st in the 200 dash. Cassandra Trigger placed 4th in shot put and 1st in discus. In pole vault, Rebecca Moeller claimed 1st while Aubree Moeller placed 2nd.

The Marlette boys team earned 63 team points claiming 1st place in the small school division. Earning medals for their effort were Turlough Bennett, 4th, and Luke Thomas, 6th, in the 400 dash. The 4×100 relay team placed 6th. The 4×200 relay team placed 5th.

The 4×400 relay team placed 7th. The 4×800 relay team placed 2nd. In discus, Julius Johnson placed 1st. In pole vault, Logan Malloy placed first. Triston King placed first in long jump. The Marlette girls team earned 67 team points. Earning medals for their effort were Olivia Findlay in the 100 hurdles placed 1st. Alexandra Findlay placed 4th in the 300 hurdles. Alexis Clapsaddle placed 7th in the 400 dash. Lily Lemanski placed 3rd in the 800 run. The 4×100 team placed 4th. The 4×200 and 4×400 relays placed 3rd. In the high jump, Olivia Findlay placed 1st with a jump of 5’2”. In pole vault, Alexandra Findlay placed 3rd. In long jump Olivia Findlay placed first.