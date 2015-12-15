Sandusky Golf Unbeaten Streak Ends at Twenty

Sandusky’s Senior golfers pose for a photo near the clubhouse at their last home meet. Pictured (l-r): Braden Bender, Lukas Franzel, Nathan Flanagan, Carter Krause and Carson Shampo.

Sandusky Golf traveled to Brown City last Wednesday for the Brown City Invitational, taking second place, just 7 strokes behind Cros-Lex, with a score of 331. Carson Shampo led the way for the Wolves with 79. Logan Trepkowski, Lukas Franzel and Braden Bender each finished with an 84.

The Sandusky Golf team secured their fourth consecutive Greater Thumb East Conference regular season title this past Thursday at Belle River Golf Club in Memphis, taking their 20th straight Jamboree first place after besting Ubly by 12 strokes. The team finished with their season low 9-hole total with 163. Leading the pack was Carson Shampo who finished with 38. Carter Krause finished just three behind with 41. Braden Bender and Logan Trepkowski each shot a 42 on the day. Lukas Franzel scored a 44 and Nathan Flanagan a 47. Ubly was led by Collin Osantowski’s 41. Sandusky’s final jamboree of the season was held Monday afternoon in Sandusky, and though the Wolves already put a bow on their GTC East regular season crown (the GTC tournament for league honors is coming up next week) they had a chance to extend their Jamboree spree to 21 consecutive first place finishes .

Sandusky hosted their final jamboree of the season at home Monday night, scoring their highest team total through 9 for the season. The whipping winds likely played a factor in the uncharacteristically high score for the Wolves in the match. Ubly fared better in the wind, and did what no other GTC East team had done in four years, besting the Wolves in a jamboree on their own turf 177-182.

Carson Shampo shot a 43 to lead the way for the Wolves in the loss. Braden Bender hit a 45. Logan Trepkowski shot 46 on the day. Lukas Franzel and Nathan Flanagan each shot a 48

Sandusky only has three meets left this season, a tournament at Midland on this coming Monday, May 20th, the GTC League Match at Vassar on Wednesday May 22nd, and the Regional tournament the following Wednesday, May 29th, at Verona Hills. The Division 3 State Finals, should the Wolves make the final cut at Regionals on the 29th, will be held at Ferris State University’s Katke Course this year on June 7th and 8th.