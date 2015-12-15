Brackens Graduate

Abigail and Sophia Bracken, granddaughters of Lois Bracken and the late Jerry Bracken, graduated college in May 2024. Abby and Sophie are the daughters of Rod and Jenny Bracken.

Abby graduated with honors and high distinction from the Jacobs School of Music and with Honors Notation from the Hutton Honors College at Indiana University.

Sophie has been on the Dean’s List with High Honors for every semester at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University.

Both Abby and Sophie will be attending the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre, and Dance to continue their graduate studies pursuing dual Masters of Music Performance in Oboe Performance (Abby); Clarinet Performance (Sophie); and Chamber Music Performance (both).

