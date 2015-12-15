Richmond recognized at CPS Board Meeting

The CPS Board of Education held its Regular Meeting on Monday, May 13. The meeting was called to order by President Milarch at 6:01p.m., and adjourned at 6:55 p.m.

The Board, with regret, approved the pending retirement of CPS grad and high school teacher, Jackie Houle.

They approved the hiring of CPS grad, Lily Grigg, as a permanent substitute teacher for the remainder of the year.

The Board approved the NEOLA policy changes as presented.

By resolution, the Board approved the authorization of the sale of bonds as presented.

President Milarch presented Elementary Principal, Jennifer Richmond, a picture honoring her recognition as the 2023 Region 10 Principal of the Year.

Susan Cole – Business Manager: Chartwells was the lone food service bidder. Was approved at the state level we will ratify at the Board level; We are preparing to close the budget down for purchases soon to have all invoices and billing in place before our fiscal year ends.

Michelle Campbell – HS Principal/AD: Presented the year end calendar of events including senior activities

Jennifer Richmond – Elementary Principal: The elementary observed teacher appreciation last week; MSTEP is completed; Appreciate Judge Wrathell stop making his year stop to take on our 5th graders in a multiplication facts contest. The Judge won again; Talent Show this week and other yearend activities planned

Superintendent Report: Thankful to our communities for their resounding support with the bond renewal; The concrete survey monuments have been completed around the high school complex.

The next meeting will be held Monday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m., at the CPS High School.

