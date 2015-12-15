Kimberley James FNP-C Seeing Patients

Aspire Rural Health System is excited to announce that family nurse practitioner, Kimberley James, FNP-C, will be relocating her practice to Deckerville Rural Healthcare Clinic.

Starting June 3, 2024, residents of Deckerville and the surrounding communities will have the opportunity to benefit from her comprehensive healthcare services.

Kim is no stranger to the Deckerville community or the hospital. She is a Deckerville native and is raising her family there as well.

Prior to graduating from Chamberlain University in December of 2021, she was an RN at Deckerville Community Hospital.

Her scope of practice includes pediatrics to geriatrics, and is also a DOT examiner. In addition to focusing on family dynamics, Kim brings a compassionate understanding of her patient’s healthcare needs.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve my community in a healthcare provider role”, shares Kim. She is dedicated to offering patient-centered care and promoting health and wellness within the communities she serves.

Kim will be joining Roberta (Bobbie) Weiss, NP at the Deckerville Rural Healthcare Clinic located at 2433 Black River.

To schedule an appointment with Kim in Deckerville, please call 810-376-2885.

