Down Main Street 5-22-24 Edition

Construction in town and the surprise heat wave have led to a surge in Sandusky residents reporting reckless drivers speeding down side streets in town and blowing through stop signs. In the early hours of Monday morning one such driver was proceeding at an unsafe speed down Speaker street in Sandusky when they lost control of their vehicle, careening through yards and eventually coming to a stop upon colliding with Sandusky resident Robert Sample’s brick chimney. (See page 6A for photos of the incident). The Fire Department responded to the scene and by the afternoon many side streets were seen sporting visible “STOP” placards near the intersections most frequently reported as being blown past. A gentle reminder to slow down and drive safely in town, as the police will no doubt be issuing more citations if the reckless driving continues.

Congratulations to the Sandusky and Marlette class of 2024 who walked in their graduation ceremonies this past weekend. Good luck in the next chapter of your life as you enter the workforce or the next level of education.

Downing Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be Monday, May 27, at 10:00 a.m.

Hillside Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be Monday, May 27, at 1:00 p.m.

Sandusky VFW Post #2945 will have Memorial Day Services Monday, May 27, at 9:00 a.m. at the Sanilac County Courthouse; 10:15 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery; and 11:00 a.m. at Mooretown Cemetery.

The Deckerville Area Community Choir will present “Proud to be an American” – A Patriotic Production on Monday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m., at McGregor Church, 2230 Forester Rd., McGregor. They will also have performances on June 9, 4:00 p.m., at Marlette First Church, 3155 Main St., Marlette; Friday, July 5, 6:30 p.m., Forester Park, 2820 N. Lakeshore, Carsonville; Saturday, July 6, 5:00 p.m., Sanilac County Historic Village and Museum, 228 S. Ridge St., Port Sanilac; Sunday, July 7, 6:30 p.m., Croswell Free Methodist Church, 13 N. Howard Ave., Croswell