Men of Steel Changes Hands

On April 1, Matt and Brittany (niece of Brian Vanderpoel) were handed the keys to Men of Steel, Inc., by former owners Brian and Lori Vanderpoel.

Men of Steel has been in business in Marlette for nearly 30 years.

Matt and Brittany plan to continue the legacy of fabricating and erecting structural and miscellaneous steel. The business specializes in projects like new school builds, school renovations, commercial and industrial buildings, hospitals, and churches, employing an average of 15 men and women.

Brian and Lori are so pleased that Matt and Brittany accepted their offer to purchase the business and continue operating Men of Steel. They will work side by side with Matt and Brittany to ensure a smooth transition. Brian and Lori wish them great success and prosperity in the future.

Matt and Brittany both feel so blessed and honored to be presented with this opportunity to continue the family business. They are grateful Brian and Lori will be working with them to ensure the transition is smooth and hope to make Brian and Lori proud.

