Flamingo Fling Exceeds $100k

“Our community business, clubs and individuals have helped us reach a new Flamingo Fling record $110,009.00”, stated Sherri Lanctot.

The 108 ladies that purchased this year’s Flamingo Fling tickets worked extra hard to make this year’s event our most successful! The ladies purchased Fling tickets and raffle tickets that exceeded $15,450.00. They pushed online auction bids over $13,550 that resulted in $29,000.00 in proceeds just from the ladies that attended the Flamingo Fling.

An additional $59,830 of our total was an accumulation of donations from our 35 generous SUPER SPONSORS! The remaining $21,179.00 of the total resulted from cash sponsors and donations.

The joint effort and support of many people have resulted in a record total that has been a lofty dream of the fund-raising team!

The committee would like to thank each and everyone that has donated, participated or helped in any way to achieve this incredible successful fund-raiser.

All proceeds from this event helps support the Eva’s Place Shelter. Eva’s Place is Sanilac County’s only emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault or homelessness.

Flamingo Fling guests stop and smile for a picture during the event.