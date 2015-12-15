Powell Receives $25k Scholarship

Elizebeth Powell, a senior at Sandusky Schools, is one of the recipients of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans scholarships. She is the daughter of Billie Powell.

The $25,000 scholarship can be used at a college of choice – Elizebeth will be attending Lawrence Tech in the fall, pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. The scholarship money may be used for anything from tuition to the purchase of a vehicle for travel to college.

Elizebeth wrote 12 essays in applying for the scholarship, nine of those were 50 words, one 150, and two 250 words, but she says “it was worth it in the end.” The criteria for the scholarship include being a junior in high school, a GPA of 2.0, and having faced some kind of adversity- applications open December 1st 2025.

Elizebeth Powell



Three other Michigan students received the national scholarship (105 in the country)

Not only did Elizebeth receive the scholarship, but she and the other winners were also treated to a five-day, all-paid trip to Washington D.C. While there, she had the opportunity to meet Geroge W. Bush, the Secretary of the Air Force, and personally talked to Clarence Thomas, a Supreme Court judge. Jane Seymour was even the host for the award night.

To sway concern about traveling alone to D.C. they had a security team and medical staff with the scholarship recipients at all times. While in D.C. the scholars were on hand when protests broke out dealing with Gaza and were escorted to the bus quite promptly. Elizebeth never felt apprehensive at any time during the stay.

“The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the belief that hard work, honesty, and determination can conquer all obstacles.”

It was established in 1947, to “reinforce belief in the American Dream and promote the merits of private enterprise. It bears the name of the renowned author Horatio Alger, Jr., whose tales of overcoming adversity through unyielding perseverance and basic moral principles captivated the public in the late 19th century.”

“Since the establishment of its scholarship programs in 1984, the Association has awarded $245 million in undergraduate, career and technical education, and graduate need-based scholarships to more than 35,000 students.”