New Medical Clinic in Pt. Sanilac

Port Sanilac is now home to Aspire’s Rural Health System’s brand new medical practice.

Aspire Rural Health System Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held last Tuesday in Pt. Sanilac.

The community welcomed Dr. Ahmed and his staff at a grand opening, open house and ribbon cutting ceremony held last Tuesday April 16th. The new medical practice is located at 245 S. Ridge Rd. The former Port Sanilac private dental practice was chosen for the newest addition to the Aspire Rural Health System family of provider locations. This milestone marks a significant expansion of accessibility to quality rural healthcare services within the local community.

The ceremony was very well attended with several local and regional dignitaries carving time out of busy schedules to welcome the new practice. Representatives from both 10th District Congresswoman Lisa McClain and State Representative Greg Alexander offices were in attendance. Sheriff Paul Rich was joined by Port Sanilac Harbor Master Anne Soule as well as Village President Damien Falcon. Nearly a hundred were present for the ribbon cutting ceremony

Dr. Ahmed is pictured with his wife Lindsay, along with three children, Hudson, Nate and Inaya.



“The addition of the new Aspire Rural Health System in Port Sanilac is great news for our Sanilac County residents.” said Sanilac Board of Commissioners chairman Jon Block. “Access to quality local healthcare is a must for county residents and the new port Sanilac Clinic improves access and choices for those who call Sanilac County home.” Block continued.

Faraaz Ahmed, M.D. is an Internal Medicine doctor who originally came to the area when he accepted a position at Hills & Dales Hospital in Cass City. The hospital, now a part of Aspire Rural Health System has enabled Dr. Ahmed to begin practice in Port Sanilac.

“I would like to welcome Dr. Ahmed and his staff to Port Sanilac.” stated District 4 Commissioner Bill Sarkella. “We appreciate Aspire Rural Health System providing another option for healthcare in Sanilac County.” he continued.

Guided tours of the state-of-the-art clinic were provided by Aspire's Leadership team and Port Sanilac staff. Angela McConnachie, Aspire Rural Health System, CO-CEO, shares "We appreciate the outpouring of community support. They have truly been amazing. We look forward to providing primary care services in Port Sanilac for years to come."