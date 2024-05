Sandusky Names Top Students

Sandusky School is proud to announce its 2024 valedictorian and salutatorian.

Adaleee Kaufman, valedictorian, is the daughter of Tonya and Kyle Kaufman.

Her extracurricular activities include softball, volleyball, basketball, trap, NHS, Student Council and YAC.

Adalee’s academic honors and awards include Class Valedictorian, Senior Scholar, Summa Cum Laude, Academic Excellence, SC4 President’s Honor, All-Conference Athlete, All-Conference Academics, MyLead

She plans to attend Central Michigan University to study Speech Pathology.

Christian Shuart, salutatorian, is the son of Tiffany and Brian Shuart.

His extracurricular activities include Basketball, Baseball, Marching Band Drum Major, Jazz Band, Drama, Quiz Bowl, Tennis, Student Council, National Honor Society, Math Academic Games and Youth Advisory Council.

Christian’s academic honors and awards include Class Salutatorian, Summa Cum Laude, Senior Scholar, 1st Team Sanilac County All-Academic Team, National Merit Scholarship Finalist GTC and Sanilac All-Academic Team, College Board Rural Recognition Award, MHSBCA All-District Academic Award, BCAM Outstanding Senior-Student Award

His future plans are to attend college.

