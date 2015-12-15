Brown City Announces Top Students

Brown City School is proud to announce its 2024 valedictorian, Betty Annabelle Millet and salutatorian, Abbey Stanley.

Betty Annabelle Milett is the daughter of Joe and Jennifer Milett. She will be attending Michigan State University’s Honors College in the fall to obtain her degree in Cultural Anthropology.

Betty has accumulated 25 college credits through Brown City’s dual enrollment program with St. Clair County Community College. Throughout her high school career she’s held many positions, such as color guard captain, quizbowl captain, class president, National Honors Society president, and class court homecoming representative. She was a quiz bowl team member for eight years, competing on varsity for six years. In 2023 the quiz bowl team qualified for state finals. Betty’s proudest achievement at Brown City High School is helping to establish the BCHS Winterguard team in 2022. The team was able to produce six shows over the course of three years. She plays three instruments – oboe, bassoon, and trumpet, making it to the state finals with her oboe solo two years in a row. Betty was an artistic poster finalist in the Sanilac County First Impressions contest for six consecutive years. Her final senior project was painting a mural in the hallway of Brown City’s High School. In the future, Betty plans to gain a master’;s degree and work as a field site excavation manager or field analyst with a university abroad.

Abbey Stanley is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Stanley.

She has been an attendant of the Brown City Honors Banquet all six of her high school years. During those six years, she has taken dual enrollment courses from St. Clair County Community College and Delta Community College. She has been a National Honors Society member for the last two years, serving as secretary her senior year. She is a four year varsity basketball player and three year varsity volleyball player.

She plans to continue her education at St. Clair County Community College to complete an associate’s degree in radiography.

