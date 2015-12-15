Sandusky’s Albrecht Field Celebrates 25th Anniversary

By Wm Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Albrecht family was honored for their generosity and commitment to the local community as well as their continued work to maintain and improve Albrecht Field.

Albrecht Field celebrated its 25th anniversary this past Saturday in Sandusky with an invitational baseball and softball tournament, a block party in the parking lot with a litany of vendors and food trucks for locals to enjoy. The Albrecht’s were on hand to receive a special plaque thanking them for their continued service to keep Albrecht Field one of the nicest baseball facilities in Michigan.

Tom Albrecht has personally spear-headed multiple campaigns to acquire grants to make improvements to the field, fencing and dugouts and just last year secured a grant (as well as more than $60,000 in individual fundraising) to add batting cages to the south end of the baseball and softball fields.

This year’s big project was adding two new sheds to house the equipment necessary to keep the ball diamonds looking pristine. The fencing surrounding the field is all new this year, and the plan for this summer and fall is to plant new grass as well as do some improvements to the dugout facilities including new bench seating inside the dugouts as well as improvements to drainage/sealing of the roof of the individual dugouts.

All of this to say that the Albrecht Family (now with Tom at the helm) have been working tirelessly for the past 25 years so that all of our local athletes have a nice place to go and play some baseball or softball. Sandusky is truly lucky to have such generous people securing their future, and naming the field after the family only scratches the surface of the gratitude felt towards the Albrecht family.

Next time you swing by Albrecht Field to watch your son, daughter, niece, nephew or grandchild play, take a second to appreciate all the work that goes in to keeping our local field of dreams a reality. And if you can swing it, please consider donating to the SCCF Albrecht Field Endowment fund by contacting Tom Albrecht. You may also visit the SCCF website: to see how you can help keep our community a great place to grow up.