Carsonville-Port Sanilac Winter Sports Preview
Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Girls Basketball
Head Coach: Jennifer Richmond, Asst Leon Westover
Coaching Record: Last Year’s Record (league) 5-2
Key returning athletes (please include grade): Savannah Hart, 11th grade, 9th graders who played on varsity last year for a portion of the season: Ali Richmond, Addison Stoutenburg, Taylor Bobbio, Kaylee Thomas
Comments on returning players: Savannah Hart is a strong guard with aggressive defense. She will be a key leader on the team this season. Ali Richmond is an upcoming strength for the team as a guard as well. Addison Stoutenburg and Meadow Nichols have height and will be strong centers/posts for us.
Lost to graduation: Macy Milarch, Kelsey Lapensee, Julia Welsh, Violet Johnson
New athletes to the team (please include grade): Brooklyn Merriman, 9th grade; Kaelyn Schultz, 10th grade; Meadow Nichols, 9th grade; Hailey Carter, 12th grade
Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: We are a young varsity team, but we play with a lot of heart. We have some height that will help us this season. Our core of 9th grade players play well together and with Savannah Hart added in, we are a force to be reckoned with! We have some new players this year and they have already added some value to our team.
Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in? We have a pretty positive outlook for our league. Even though we are young, we have some strong players who have worked together for a number of years now and have some good things going!
Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Boys Basketball
Carsonville-Port Sanilac JV Boys Basketball
CPS Schedule
Varsity Girls Basketball
November 28 – At Landmark (scrimmage)
December 4 – Home, Brown City (scrimmage)
December 7 – Home, Mayville
December 12 – At North Huron
December 15 – At Deckerville
December 18 – At Dryden
January 4 – Home, Caseville
January 8 – At Brown City (JV scrimmage)
January 11 – At Akron-Fairgrove
January 16 – At Owen-Gage
January 19 – At Bay City All Saints
January 23 – Home, North Huron
January 25 – At Peck
January 29 – Home, Landmark Academy
February 1 – At Kingston
February 5 – At Mayville
February 9 – At Caseville
February 12 – Home, Owengage
February 15 – Home, Akron-Fairgrove
February 22 – Home, Bay City All Saints
Varsity Boys Basketball
November 28 – Peck Scrimmage
December 6 – At Capac
December 8 – Home, Mayville
December 12 – At North Huron
December 15 – At Deckerville
January 5 – Home, Caseville
January 9 – At Landmark
January 12 – At Akron-Fairgrove
January 16 – At Owengage
January 19 – At Bay City All Saints
January 23 – Home, North Huron
January 26 – At Peck
January 30 – Home, Landmark Academy
February 2 – At Kingston
February 6 – At Mayville
February 9 – At Caseville
February 12 – Home, Owengage
February 16 – Snowcoming, Akron-Fairgrove
February 20 – Home, Landmark Academy
February 22 – Home, Bay City All Saints
Bowling
December 4 – At Caro
January 9 – At Reese
January 11 – At Sandusky
January 16 – At Sandusky (vs. Bad Axe)
January 23 – At Harbor Beach
January 25 – At Cass City
January 30 – At Bad Axe (vs. Laker)
February 1 – At Sandusky (vs. USA)
Schedule is subject to change.