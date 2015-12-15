Carsonville-Port Sanilac Winter Sports Preview

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Girls Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Girls Basketball Team – front (l-r): Taylor Bobbio, Savannah Hart, Hailey Carter and Brooklyn Merriman. Back (l-r): Coach Jennifer Richmond, Kaelyn Schultz, Ali Richmond, Addison Stoutenburg, Meadow Nichols and Kaylee Thomas. Missing: Asst. Coach Leon Westover.

Head Coach: Jennifer Richmond, Asst Leon Westover

Coaching Record: Last Year’s Record (league) 5-2

Key returning athletes (please include grade): Savannah Hart, 11th grade, 9th graders who played on varsity last year for a portion of the season: Ali Richmond, Addison Stoutenburg, Taylor Bobbio, Kaylee Thomas

Comments on returning players: Savannah Hart is a strong guard with aggressive defense. She will be a key leader on the team this season. Ali Richmond is an upcoming strength for the team as a guard as well. Addison Stoutenburg and Meadow Nichols have height and will be strong centers/posts for us.

Lost to graduation: Macy Milarch, Kelsey Lapensee, Julia Welsh, Violet Johnson

New athletes to the team (please include grade): Brooklyn Merriman, 9th grade; Kaelyn Schultz, 10th grade; Meadow Nichols, 9th grade; Hailey Carter, 12th grade

Comments about your team’s strengths/weaknesses and any goals for the season: We are a young varsity team, but we play with a lot of heart. We have some height that will help us this season. Our core of 9th grade players play well together and with Savannah Hart added in, we are a force to be reckoned with! We have some new players this year and they have already added some value to our team.

Outlook for your league – Where do you see you team fitting in? We have a pretty positive outlook for our league. Even though we are young, we have some strong players who have worked together for a number of years now and have some good things going!

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Carsonville-Port Sanilac Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Colton Sharpe, Quinton Pinfield Wells, Lance Theut and Sean Bobo. Back (l-r): Asst. Coach Dylan Mason, Trevor Klaty, Blaine Abbott, Justin Johnson, Tylar Bartley, Damian Hogston and Head Coach Jack McPhail.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac JV Boys Basketball

Meet the 2023-24 Carsonville-Port Sanilac Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Team – front (l-r): Ethan Pritchett, John Williams, Gage Moran and Owen Poirier. Back (l-r): Coach Taylor, Steven Ulewicz, Zac Gageby, Jack Bobo, Kaden MacClemmons and Coach McClelland.

CPS Schedule

Varsity Girls Basketball

November 28 – At Landmark (scrimmage)

December 4 – Home, Brown City (scrimmage)

December 7 – Home, Mayville

December 12 – At North Huron

December 15 – At Deckerville

December 18 – At Dryden

January 4 – Home, Caseville

January 8 – At Brown City (JV scrimmage)

January 11 – At Akron-Fairgrove

January 16 – At Owen-Gage

January 19 – At Bay City All Saints

January 23 – Home, North Huron

January 25 – At Peck

January 29 – Home, Landmark Academy

February 1 – At Kingston

February 5 – At Mayville

February 9 – At Caseville

February 12 – Home, Owengage

February 15 – Home, Akron-Fairgrove

February 22 – Home, Bay City All Saints

Varsity Boys Basketball

November 28 – Peck Scrimmage

December 6 – At Capac

December 8 – Home, Mayville

December 12 – At North Huron

December 15 – At Deckerville

January 5 – Home, Caseville

January 9 – At Landmark

January 12 – At Akron-Fairgrove

January 16 – At Owengage

January 19 – At Bay City All Saints

January 23 – Home, North Huron

January 26 – At Peck

January 30 – Home, Landmark Academy

February 2 – At Kingston

February 6 – At Mayville

February 9 – At Caseville

February 12 – Home, Owengage

February 16 – Snowcoming, Akron-Fairgrove

February 20 – Home, Landmark Academy

February 22 – Home, Bay City All Saints

Bowling

December 4 – At Caro

January 9 – At Reese

January 11 – At Sandusky

January 16 – At Sandusky (vs. Bad Axe)

January 23 – At Harbor Beach

January 25 – At Cass City

January 30 – At Bad Axe (vs. Laker)

February 1 – At Sandusky (vs. USA)

Schedule is subject to change.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Cheerleaders

Meet the 2023-24 Carsonville-Port Sanilac Cheerleaders – front (l-r): Savannah Lounsbery, Addyson Ganley, Audrey Brabant, Hanna Moran and Madison Fagan. Back (l-r): Abby Porter, Miranda Pinfield-Wells, Kaeyln Schultz, Coach Jamie Brabant, Kaylee Thomas, Layney Frizzle and Airyanna Shippell. Missing: Mgr. Ada Brabant and Asst. Coach Dru Moran.

Carsonville-Port Sanilac Bowling

Meet the 2023-24 Carsonville-Port Sanilac Bowling Team – (l-r): Coach Linda Lewis, Taylor DeLeon, Keagan Emerick and Coach Eddie DeLeon.