Lemanski Takes First at GTC Meet

By Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Greater Thumb Conference held its league meet Tuesday Oct. 17 in Unionville. Both the east and west leagues competed. Sanilac County schools compete in the East division. On the girls side Marlette’s Lily Lemanski placed first claiming All Conference honors (first team). Also claiming first team All Conference honors were Kaite Sweeney, Erica Klee, and Aran Harris of Ubly. They finished 2nd, 6th and 7th respectively. Reece Wruble of Harbor Beach finished 3rd, Maddie Huysentruyt of Sandusky finished 4th, and Kyra Beemer of Brown City placed 5th.

The Ubly girls team placed first while the Brown City girls claimed second. On the boys side Harbor Beach’s Brody Karg placed first earning All Conference honors. Also claiming first team All Conference honors was Carson Burgess of Brown City who placed 2nd. Matthew Pasiak Samuel Shatto of Harbor Beach placed 3rd and 6th respectively. Utah Guza and Michael Walsh of Ubly finished 4th and 7th respectively. Turlough Bennett of Marlette finished fifth. The Harbor Beach boys finished first and Marlette boys claimed second place.