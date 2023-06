Sandusky 14U defeats Deckerville

The Deckerville and Sandusky Girls 14U played at Deckerville on June 20, with Sandusky taking both games, 11-6 and 9-8.

M. Tank pitched for Deckerville, striking out 7 and walking 7. Cora pitched the first 3 innings for Sandusky, striking out 6, walking 2. Adria finishing the game, striking out 2, walking 5.

For Deckerville, M. Tank 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 rbi; A. McConnachie 1 run; M. James 1 hit; K. Russell 1 hit; C. Franzel 1 run; J. Keinath 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; B. Theobald 1 run.

For Sandusky, Caroline 1 hit, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Adria 1 hit, 3 runs; Morgan 3 runs; Cora 1 hit, 1 run, 1 rbi; Elicia 1 rbi; Mayle 1 hit, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; Oliva 1 run; Teagan 1 run, 1 rbi.

In game two, A. Steeb pitched for Deckerville, striking out 2, walking 6. Cora pitched the first 2.2 innings, striking out 8, walking 1; Adria finished the game, striking out 3, walking 4.

For Deckerville, M. Tank 1 run; A. McConnachie 1 hit, 2 runs, 1 rbi; A. Steeb 1 run; M. James 1 run; K. Russell 1 hit, 1 run, 2 rbi’s; J. Keinath 1 run B. Theobald 1 run.

For Sandusky, Caroline 1 run; Adria 2 hits, 3 runs; Morgan 3 runs; Cora 2 hits, 1 run Elicia 1 run; Mayle 1 hit, 1 rbi.

