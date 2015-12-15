Tribune Recorder Leader

Your locally owned newspaper

Deckerville Spelling Bee Winners

2 days ago Tribune Recorder Leader

Deckerville fifth and sixth grade students competed recently at a spelling bee at Deckerville Schools. The winners will now move on to a competition held at the Sanilac Career Center, competing against other Sanilac County Schools. In the left picture, (l-r): Fifth grade students Tessa McVittie, first place, Bryson Cansley, second place, Dezmond Moue, third place and Elementary Principal Mr. Sutherland. In the right picture (l-r): Sixth grade students Demitri Berger, first place, Taylor Wadsworth, second place, Sophie Rich, third place and Elementary Principal Mr. Sutherland.

