Front Row L – R: Logan Green, Jackson Wendling, Blake Bowerman, Isaac Brown, & Tyler Trowhill Back Row L – R: Coach Martin Tovar, Nathaniel Tovar, Mason Anderson, Hunter Bush, Sye Beagle, Lukas Stoliker, & Coach Nick Bowerman

SYAA’s 12U All Star Baseball team won the championship 10-0 over the Armada Blue. They were undefeated going 4-0 over the weekend.