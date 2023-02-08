Barn Theatre Presents Annual Children’s Show

The Barn Theatre in Port Sanilac is presenting its annual children’s show at 8:00 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, July 28 and 29, and then again next Friday and Saturday, August 4 and 5. The play is entitled “Transyl-Mania” and is a “Totally Teen” Comedy by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus. Here we see Joshua Keith, Isabella Smith-Corso, Macy Milarch, Aubrey Dials, Clara Milarch and Jane Brusseau rehearsing a scene in this “frightfully” funny monster mayhem that follows the children of classic monster movie villains. Reservations may be made by calling The Barn at 810 479-7739.

Continue Reading