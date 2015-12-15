Beta Tau Gives to Local Educators

Beta Tau is a society of Key Women Educators. Their parent organization is Delta Kappa Gamma, an international society of Key Women Educators. The local society founded in 173 comprises the Sanilac County area. They support many local events and organizations such as Eva’s Place, The Baby Pantry, Sanilac County Baby Shower, Coats for Kids, and local educators. Their Read To Me Program encourages parents and all individuals involved with children to read to their young children. Beta Tau furnishes Read to Me pack sets for the Sanilac County Health Department to distribute to parents.

Teachers can request money for items to use in their classrooms. They fill out forms and tell whet they will use money for.

In 2022, a total of $468.70 was given out to five local teachers, two of them presented what they used the money for at the meeting on March 21 at the Sandusky District Library.

Every month Beta Tau supplies book for the Baby Pantry, they donate to the Sanilac County Baby Shower, and Eva’s Place. At Christmas time, they donate hats, gloves, socks & underwear for schools, donate to Coats for Kids, and in September they take cookie trays to Sanilac County Schools.

Linda Schramm of Sandusky is the Chapter’s President and Joan Heilig of Sandusky is the Vice-President.

Continue Reading