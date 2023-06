Front row: Clay Target members. Back row (l-r): Eric Kincaid, WM Brad Yocca, SHS Clay Target coach, Jeff Tank, and John Osborne, Lodge member.

Custer Masonic Lodge #393 of Sandusky recently made two donations to local organizations.

The Custer Masonic Lodge #393 presented the Sandusky High School Clay Target Team with a check for $1,000, and the Custer Masonic Lodge #393 also presented the Sandusky Arts Council with a check for $500 for the Music at the Park Series.

L-R: WM Brad Yocca presenting check to Kevin Kohn, President of Sandusky Arts Council.