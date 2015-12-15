Deckerville School Board Approve STEM Room Upgrades; Window Security Film

The General Fund bills in the amount of $199,783.71 were approved by the Board.

The Athletic Fund bills in the amount of $12,710.06 were approved by the Board.

The Food Service Fund bills in the amount of $30,305.68 were approved by the Board.

The Student/School Activity Fund bills in the amount of $3,755.78 were approved by the Board.

The Capital Projects Fund bills in the amount of $95,007.76 were approved by the Board.

The Prompt Pay bills were reviewed by the Board for May 2023.

The Board approved a 4% raise for the teaching staff for 2023-24.

The board heard a presentation from Marsha Taylor, Business Manager, on the proposed budgets for 2023-2024 and the final budgets for 2022-2023.

The Board approved the 2022-2023 final budgets as presented by Marsha Taylor, Business Manager. Revenues in the amount of $7,680,148 and Expenses of $7,770,586 with $90,438 being deducted from the fund equity. As of June 30, 2023 estimated fund equity will be $2,160,831.

The Board approved the 2023-2024 proposed budgets as presented by Marsha Taylor, Business Manager. Revenues in the amount of $8,918,092 and Expenses of $9,227,735 with $309,643 being deducted from the fund equity. As of June 30, 2024 estimated fund equity is $1,851,188.

The Board approved the hiring of Michelle Barnett for the 1st grade teaching position.

The Board approved the hiring of Rachel Thompson for the 2nd grade teaching position.

The Board approved the hiring of Aaron Sutherland for the Elementary Principal position.

The Board approved the hiring of Vicki Kiehl for the JH/HS Special Education teaching position.

The Board approved Kara Heilig for the Preschool teacher position.

The Board approved the contract extension for Josh Stern, High School Principal, through the 2025-26 school year.

The Board approved the administrator stipend for Interim Superintendent Matthew Connelly from May 23, 2023 through June 30, 2023.

The Board approved three year administrator contracts for Matthew Connelly, Superintendent, and Aaron Sutherland, Elementary Principal, beginning July 1, 2023 and ending on June 30, 2026.

The Board approved the renewal for Deckerville Community Schools MHSAA Membership.

The Board approved the following bond projects:

1 . Update Elem STEM room:

Scope of work – two 3D printers, 3 laptops to link with 3D printers, ipads to run iRobot coding program, iRobots, Virtual Realty Oculus goggles, building block kits and STEM kits for Y5 – 4th grade

Total Cost – $25, 377

Window Security Film:

Scope of work – install and seal window security film at every point of entry.

Total Cost — $19,320

The Board approved extending the contract for Ron Webb, Transportation Supervisor, from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

The Board approved extending the contract for Keinath Tire for bus maintenance from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.