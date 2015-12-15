Down Main Street – 3/29/23 Edition

Marlette Schools have found an interim superintendent to replace Matthew Karaffa until a new superintendent is hired permanently. The Marlette School Board voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Lawrence Kroswek to fill the position.

Kroswek previously served as superintendent of Harbor Beach Schools for six years before retiring from the position in 2017. Kroswek also previously held the position of superintendent at Millington Schools for eight years before taking the job at Harbor Beach.

Check back next week for our full write up on Lawrence Kroswek.

The Marlette School Board heard a proposal on consolidating into the Big Thumb Conference from interim Athletic Director Tristin Pennington and initially moved to pass the measure but Shawn Hunter then withdrew his motion. The board decided to table the discussion until their next regularly scheduled board meeting on April 10th.

