Down Main Street

By William R. Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Sandusky’s annual Drive Your Tractor to School day has been set for 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 10th. The tractor parade is a long standing tradition for our school. Many types of equipment are expected at the Jr.?Sr. High School on Pinetree Lane.

Sanilac County will host all of the early voting precincts at a single central location in Sandusky for the primary in August. Early voting will take place at the Sanilac Emergency Operations Center located at 95 Dawson St., Sandusky. The hours and days of operation as follows: 8am-4pm on 7/27, 7,29, 7/30, 8/1, 8/2, and 8/3; 12pm-8pm on 7/28, 7/31 and 8/4.

If you have not been to the Sanilac County Recycling Center recently, you’re in for a great surprise. A new concrete drop off lot as well as other improvements have made recycling a much better experience. Gone are the gravel parking lot, puddles and clutter that had become the norm.

The Sanilac County Recycling Center is located at 150 Orval Street in the Industrial Park.

Drop off available 24 hours, 7 days a week. Accepted items are as follows:

Aluminum & tin cans, foil & pie plates, scrap metal, toasters, irons.

All plastic bottles and jugs with the “1” symbol on the bottom; soda & juice bottles, salad dressing bottles, shampoo bottles, window cleaner.

Plastic Bottles & Jugs colored and uncolored with the symbol “2” on the bottom. (please remove caps) milk jugs, detergent bottles, juice bottles, saline solution bottles, fabric softener & bleach bottles.

Mixed Paper Mail, envelopes, magazines, catalogs, phone books, writing/ledger paper, paperbacks, paper bags

greeting cards, wrapping paper, shredded paper, fax paper, computer paper.

Thin Cardboard, newspapers, shoe boxes, cereal boxes, pasta boxes, corrugated cardboard boxes and other corrugated cardboard.

Polystyrene (Styrofoam): cups, plates, trays, and packaging.

Questions? Call 810-648-3590 between 7am-2pm Monday-Friday.

The Sandusky Youth Athletic Association (SYAA) Opening Day Ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 11th. Parade lineup starting at 8:30am at Maple Valley School. The parade steps off at 9am and will travel down Speaker St to Doerr Field. Opening Ceremonies will immediately follow the parade on Field 1.

The Deckerville Community Development Corporation (DCDC) will host a scavenger hunt on Friday, May 17th. Participants may start anytime after 3pm. Registration and your clue packet will be available at the Community Center.

There are only a few primary races this year. Mark Davidson will face-off with Robert Heyboer for the Republican election for Sanilac County Prosecuting Attorney. Ben Tank will again challenge John Milletics for the County Surveyor’s job.

Most elected township officials will not face opposition. A few exceptions are: Custer Township Clerk: Jeffery Rich will challenge incumbent Rachelle Wadsworth. Stephanie Morden will run against Wayne Whittaker in the Treasurers race for Custer Township. Newcomer Darcy Johnson will attempt to unseat incumbent Forester Township Treasurer Stan Grabitz. Watertown Township Clerk Tammy Ross will have an opponent in Diane Ferguson.

Dan Kelly (R) and Joseph Donnelly (D) will wait till the November election to learn who will become Sanilac Township Supervisor. The same holds true for the Sanilac Commissioner District 6 race between Evans Ehardt (R) Geoff Angus. All of the other candidates in county, township and city are currently unopposed.

The Village of Deckerville will hold a public meeting at the Community Center at 6:00pm, on Wednesday, March 15th to provide information about a proposed Fire Protection Millage of up to 6 mils for 6 years. The Village millage amount could be reduced if Marion and Bridgehampton townships seek and pass a fire protection millage of their own. Questions can be directed to Village President Don Murdock.